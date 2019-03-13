IDAHO FALLS — Southeastern Idaho high school and middle school students will test their math and science knowledge this week at the Idaho Science Bowl. Teams will compete in the Jeopardy-style tournament Thursday and Friday in Idaho Falls. The event is sponsored by the Idaho National Laboratory and the Department of Energy Office of Science Workforce Development for Teachers and Scientists Program.
Local teams competing in the high school division are:
- Class A: Twin Falls High School, Jerome High School, Canyon Ridge High School
- Class B: Kimberly High School
- Class C: Wendell High School, Oakley High School
Local teams competing in the middle school division are Jerome Middle School and Vera C. O’Leary Junior High School.
Some Class A and Class C teams will compete at 8:30 a.m., while other Class A teams will begin at 12:50 p.m. The Class B teams will compete at 1:30 p.m. All of these will take place at University Place at the Center for Higher Education Building, 1784 Science Center Drive, Idaho Falls. Other Class C teams will compete at 8:30 a.m. at LeRitz Hotel, 720 Lindsay Blvd., Idaho Falls.
The top two teams from each division will advance to the six-team Champion of Champions competition at 5 p.m. at University Place, concluding with the awards ceremony immediately following the final round.
Middle school students will compete Friday at University Place at the Center for Higher Education Building. There will be three round-robin tournaments beginning at 9:30 a.m., with the top team in each pool advancing to the Champion of Champions competition at 1 p.m., concluding at about 2:30 p.m.
The winning teams will earn the right to represent the region at the U.S. Department of Energy National Science Bowl finals April 25 to 29 in Washington, D.C.
DOE-SC-WDTS launched the competition in 1991 to encourage students to excel in science and math and to pursue careers in those fields. This is the 29th year INL has sponsored a math and science quiz-bowl in which teams of students buzz in to answer questions. It’s the fifth year that middle school students will be included.
