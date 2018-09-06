BOISE — Hailey, Declo, Glenns Ferry and Shoshone elementary school libraries have received between $2,000 and $5,000 grants from the Idaho Commission for Libraries for the 2018-19 school year.
The libraries will use the funds to purchase quality age-appropriate fiction and nonfiction books — especially ensuring that kindergarten and first-grade students are allowed to check out at least two books per week. Other goals of the ICfL’s grants are to increase the amount of reading done in the home and to increase the number of children reading at grade level.
“Research verifies that children who are not reading on grade level by the end of first grade only have a one in eight chance of ever catching up without costly direct intervention,” ICfL Youth Services Consultant Staci Shaw said in a statement.
The 2012 “Idaho Public Elementary School Library Study: Children’s Access to Books” survey, conducted by Boise State University literary expert Dr. Roger Stewart, determined that just over a quarter of Idaho public elementary school libraries received $100 or less from their school to purchase new books for the entire 2011-12 school year which would fund about five hardcover books per year.
