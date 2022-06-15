 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local police departments see an increase in drunk driving

Jerome Police Station

Jerome Police Department sign.

 ASHLEY SMITH/Times-News

JEROME — The Jerome Police Department saw four cases of driving under the influence over the weekend, according to Capt. Anthony Gratzer.

This is an increase from normal, Gratzer said, adding that DUI incidents happen more often in the summertime.

Idaho is currently in the middle of the "100 Deadliest Days," the period of time between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is an increase in fatal crashes. 

Last year 101 people were killed in crashes during this period, according to the Idaho Department of Transportation.

The period of time is even worse for teens. About 40% of those who die in teen-driver crashes die during the 100 Deadliest Days.

