JEROME — Dr. John D. Steffens of St. Luke’s Neurology Clinic in Twin Falls and the University of Utah Neurology Department will be the featured speaker at a special meeting of the Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group. The event will be at 1:30 p.m. March 22 in the Jerome Library meeting room, 100 First Ave. E.
Steffens is a specialist in multiple sclerosis and immunologic diseases of the nervous system, Parkinson’s disease and other movement disorders, neuromuscular disease and cerebrovascular disease. He graduated from the University of Idaho before earning his medical degree. Steffens performed his internship at Boise Veterans Affairs Medical Center and his neurology training at the University of Utah where he served as chief resident and performed his fellowship in neuromuscular disease/EMG. Steffens served as associate professor of clinical neurology at the University of Utah where he continues to hold a part-time position as a neuro-hospitalist — nine to 12 weeks a year.
The Magic Valley Parkinson’s Support Group is dedicated to helping those who have the disease and their caregivers — meeting at 1:30 p.m. on the second Wednesday monthly at the Jerome Library. It gives opportunity for discussion, education, hope and laughter as people support one another in a life with Parkinson’s and seek ways to give symptom relief. All interested are invited to attend.
For more information, call 208-358-5807 or email nfturley@gmail.com.
