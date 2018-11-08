TWIN FALLS — The Idaho State Bar will present two awards to south-central Idaho attorneys and will recognize one judge at the Fifth District Bar Annual Resolution Meeting. It is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday at Blue Lakes Country Club, 1940 Blue Lakes Grade, Twin Falls.
- Leon Smith of Twin Falls will receive the Professionalism Award. He will celebrate 50 years as an Idaho attorney in 2019. The Washburn University graduate is a former Idaho legislator, former Idaho Transportation Board chairman, former Twin Falls mayor, former for Twin Falls County prosecutor, former board president of the Twin Falls YMCA, volunteer for the Idaho Foundation for Parks and Lands and mentor for children in the Magic Valley Mentor Program — designed for children with a parent in prison. Smith is the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award presented by the Twin Falls Chamber of Commerce.
- Former Ketchum Mayor Edward Simon will receive the Denise O’Donnell Day Pro Bono Award for serving clients who cannot afford payment. He was nominated for his tireless legal work on a custody case involving a mother and five children. Simon ranks the case as his most rewarding and keeps a photograph of the family in his office to remind him of the experience. He graduated from New York University School of Law and has practiced law in Idaho for 40 years.
- The Honorable Thomas H. Borresen will be recognized by the bar for his dedication and service as a magistrate judge in Jerome County. He retired earlier this year. A graduate of the University of Idaho College of Law, Borresen was admitted to the Idaho State Bar in 1975.
