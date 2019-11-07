BOISE — The Idaho State Historical Society has awarded grants to two local organizations:
- Twin Falls County Historical Society, Curry
- Sawtooth Interpretive Association, Stanley
The state society and the Community Enhancement Grants program serve the history needs of the entire state. The program is a way the Idaho State Historical Society assists groups and organizations in preserving and interpreting community history.
The grant program provides funds annually for programs, collections management, educational programming, public access, interpretive enhancements and heritage tourism.
The Community Enhancement Grants program began in 2008 and, during that time, has awarded over $350,000 to benefit communities in Idaho. The 2020-21 grant cycle will open again in July.
For more information, go to history.idaho.gov/grants.
