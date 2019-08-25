HAILEY — Local literary historian Ted Dyer will present “The Life and Work of Ezra Pound, Hailey’s Native Son” during a free talk at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Hailey Public Library, 7 W. Croy St.
In 1885 Ezra Pound was born in a small, two-story house on Second Avenue in Hailey, Idaho Territory, and went on to become a giant in the world of early 20th century literature.
“Participants will discover how to look past Pound’s controversial politics in order to better appreciate his genius and many accomplishments as poet, critic and all-purpose cultural dynamo,” Dyer said in a statement.
Dyer is a part-time teacher, tutor, freelance journalist and jazz musician. He lectures on many subjects including Louis Armstrong, Ernest Hemingway and Ezra Pound.
The presentation, funded in part by the Idaho Humanities Council, is part of an exciting series of lectures highlighting the early history of Hailey and the Wood River Valley. This commemorates the library’s year-long centennial celebration. The Hailey Public Library was founded on February 19, 1919 in a back room of an office near Bullion Street.
Another history talk will be “John Lundin: Early Wood River Valley Resorts before Sun Valley — Hailey Hot Springs and Guyer Hot Springs” on Sept. 11.
For more information, call 208-788-2036 or go to haileypubliclibrary.org.
