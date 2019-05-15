JEROME — When Jerome High School students were asked to share why they thought French teacher Stacy Sobotka was a superhero, one student wrote, “Mrs. Sobotka is one of the best, most loving human beings you could possibly meet. She’s become a mother figure to her students. Her superpowers will always be her kindness and her mentorship.”
That is just one out of dozens of nominations that poured in for Sobotka as part of a nationwide competition called the EF Superhero League, created by educational travel company EF Educational Tours to recognize the incredible impact teachers make on students every day.
“My goal as a teacher is to truly help students feel valued, loved and inspired to be the best they can be today and in their future,” Sobotka said in a statement. “I try to help them focus on the positives in their lives and make the world a better place with their own superpowers.”
In honor of Teacher Appreciation Week, and to help celebrate some of the world’s greatest unsung heroes, EF Educational Tours asked students nationwide to nominate their favorite teacher for the league. Out of thousands of nominations from across the country, five teachers were selected and inducted into the league — including Sobotka. Each teacher also received a $1,000 donation to their school and a chance to travel to Berlin this summer on a professional learning tour. Should they win the grand prize, the $1,000 donation would be increased to $5,000 for their school.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.