TWIN FALLS — Next week, sites in the Magic Valley area will be among 5,000 U.S. drop-off locations collecting shoe box gifts for children overseas during Operation Christmas Child’s National Collection Week.
Twin Falls families, churches and groups are busy transforming empty shoe boxes into gifts filled with toys, school supplies and hygiene items. The boxes will be delivered to children affected by war, disease, disaster, poverty and famine. For many of these children, it will be the first gift they have ever received.
Local drop-off locations:
Twin Falls — Full Life Family Church, 1417 Addison Ave. E.
- 1 to 3 p.m., Monday through Nov. 15
- 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nov. 16
- 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nov. 17
- 1 to 7 p.m., Nov. 18
- 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Nov. 19
Rupert — Grace Church, 100 N. Meridian
- 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday
- 6 to 9 p.m., Nov. 14
- 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 15
- 3 to 7 p.m., Nov. 16
- 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nov. 17
- 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nov. 18
- 8 to 10 a.m., Nov. 19
Jerome — Calvary Chapel, 900 N. Lincoln Ave.
- 2 to 4 p.m., Monday through Nov. 17
- 12 to 2 p.m., Nov. 18
- 2 to 4 p.m., Nov. 19
Hailey — Calvary Bible Church, 102 Coyote Bluff Drive
- 3 to 5 p.m., Monday through Nov. 17
- 12 to 2 p.m., Nov. 18
- 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., Nov. 19
For more information, call 253-572-1155 or go to samaritanspurse.org/occ. There, participants can donate $9 per shoe box gift through “Follow Your Box” and receive a tracking label to discover its destination.
For online shopping, go to samaritanspurse.org/buildonline to select gifts matched to a child’s specific age and gender, then finish the virtual shoe box by adding a photo and personal note of encouragement.
