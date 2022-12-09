Local businesses filling the pantry

JEROME — On Wednesday, store managers of several regional Les Schwab stores pulled up in box trucks and unloaded pallets of food at Martha and Mary’s food bank in Jerome.

In all, the eight pallets of nonperishable food represented months worth of meals for the more than 600 families who make use of the Jerome food bank.

Martha and Mary’s food bank assistant coordinator Jeff Schroeder said the pantry gives out food to these families each month and distribute about 30,000 pounds of food each month. The donation from Les Schwab would help them stretch out their donations for the next few months.

“When we receive food now during the giving season, it kind of stretches out through March, April and May, so we’re able to store and supplement, and that helps us a lot because there’s times we don’t get a whole lot of food,” Schroeder said. “In fact, two months ago we were almost empty.”

Martha and Mary’s was one of six food pantries in the Magic Valley that received a visit from the Les Schwab and United Way crews. Pantries were picked because they help make sure that everyone in communities have access to the food.

Over two days, the Les Schwab and United Way crew delivered similar donations to the Veterans Affairs Armory and the Mustard Seed in Twin Falls, the West End pantry in Buhl, Blaine County Hunger Coalition, and the South Central Community Action Partnership in Burley.

Mike Young is store manager for the Les Schwab in Jerome. Young was on hand to unload the food.

“There’s a lot of working people in our communities that struggle at the end of the month and can’t get the things they need to take care of their families,” Young said. “For us to be a part of that and help people, especially this time of year, it feels amazing.”

The Les Schwab Week of giving first started four years ago, when the company decided it wanted to donate a complete holiday meal to a number of families. They purchased whole hams, and enlisted the school district to help identify people to give them to.

But making food donations requires a lot of planning and support, and some food donations end up being more of a burden than a blessing. To help identify what food items were most needed, and who would most benefit from them, Les Schwab partnered with the United Way of South Central Idaho.

Sonya Haines works for the United Way of South Central Idaho. She said that in recent years, the approach shifted away from just showing up with huge food donations, to actually interviewing food banks and asking them what they needed most.

“There’s always these pinch-points that people do not typically think of to donate to pantries,” Haines said. By interviewing the food pantries, they are able to identify “gap items,” the things that always seem to run in short supply, or are less commonly donated, which pantries may find themselves buying themselves.

To help people who are inspired to make charitable contributions get ideas on what kinds of things to donate, the United Way has a “12 Cool Things to Give” flier that lists donations of things like gas cards, hygiene kits, laundry detergent, and pet food as being very useful to people experiencing temporary or long-term shortages of food and other supplies.

Food products that are always needed by food banks include things like peanut butter, ready-to-eat soups, and foods that can be eaten without a whole lot of preparation are at the top of the list. And, Haines cautions, many times canned goods don’t come with easy-open tops, so the food banks are always in need of can openers to hand out.

