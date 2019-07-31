TWIN FALLS — The Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of most blood types and less than a two-day supply of type O blood. To help address the current emergency blood shortage, all who donate blood or platelets to the American Red Cross through Aug. 29 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities follow:
Rupert
- Aug. 7 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Minidoka Memorial Health Offices, 1224 Eighth St.
Twin Falls
- Saturday — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 667 Harrison St.
- Aug. 12 — 1 p.m. to 7 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N.
- Aug. 13 — 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension
- Aug. 14 — 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Episcopal Church of the Ascension
When an emergency arises, it is the blood already on the shelves that saves lives. Only through the generosity of blood donors can the Red Cross provide hospitals with lifesaving blood to meet the ongoing and often unpredictable needs of patients. The need for blood is constant. Every two seconds in the United States, blood is needed to help accident and burn victims, heart surgery and organ transplant patients and those receiving treatment for leukemia, cancer or sickle cell disease.
With the help of a generous $1 million donation from Amazon, the Red Cross hopes to motivate donors to roll up a sleeve and alleviate the blood shortage across the country.
To make an appointment or for more information, activate Amazon’s Alexa Red Cross Blood Skill by saying, “Alexa, find a blood drive,” or download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App or go to RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in.
Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states — 16 with parental consent where allowed by state law — weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online — on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
For more information, go to RedCross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org or on Twitter at @RedCross.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.