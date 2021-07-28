Local art business closing as owner battles heart disease

She charged artists $20 a month and a small portion of sales. Part of that money covered utilities and rent and part went to her nonprofit, Inspiring Souls, which helps support art in schools.

Most of the time those fees didn’t cover all of her expenses.

“It’s not always about money. If we learned anything from the pandemic, it’s help our community out,” she said.

Art is a language, Canner said. For some people that is how they communicate.

“Art is not competition, it’s the music for the eyes,” she said.

When she announced the store was closing on Facebook, multiple community members were interested in keeping the business going.

Directing them towards the landlord who owns the building, Canner said she hopes someone or a pair of people can fill the need in the art community.

Dakota Bennett, who is 10-years-old, is one of the artists who sold her work at the store.

With the support of her father who is a farmer, Bennett makes metal art sculptures. She has won the Art and Soul youth competition twice and took third place this year.