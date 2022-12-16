Living by a motto: Porter Pickett named 1A D1 All-Idaho Player of the Year

OAKLEY — Porter Pickett finished his senior year with 1,863 yards passing, 25 touchdowns, a state title, and was named 1A D1 Player of the Year — all as a first-season starting quarterback.

But the road to this point goes beyond accolades.

“Looking out under the field lights as kids, watching the high school play, thinking one day that's going to be us,” Pickett told the Times-News.

Pickett and his fellow teammates found their passion for football early by developing a determination to leave a mark on Oakley football.

"We will" was the motto for the season, Pickett said.

“To me, that means never giving up, always believing," he said. "Just like the semifinal game. We were down late in the fourth quarter and we didn’t give up. And magical plays ended up happening.”

The “magical play” was a 72-yard bomb to tie the score, followed by a defensive stop to help set up the winning drive with a minute left.

Going into his senior season, Pickett was fairly new to being a quarterback. He only threw a few drives in his junior year, primarily playing on the offensive line.

“All I could think about was playing my part on the team and winning Oakley another championship. As a quarterback, you are a leader.” Pickett said. He "had to step up, be vocal with the team, (and) make sure everyone was on the same page and working hard all the time.”

He based his success as quarterback around the team, trusting everyone's abilities to help lead.

Pickett "had great receivers that could run under the ball," he said. "They were really the ones that made the plays for us. The same goes for the running backs.”

Their hard work was recognized by coaches around the state. Oakley’s Huston Bingham, Ethan Toribau, Kooper Beck and Isaac Cranney were all listed on the All-Idaho first team.

The team, however, faced challenges in the form of injuries as they pressed down the road to the championship game. Pickett’s role as quarterback created different expectations to help the team adjust to these injuries.

Pickett led by “sticking with the course and letting the team know it would work out” and “being patient,” he said.

The Oakley football program was a two-time defending champion entering the title game against Grace.

We “tried to treat it as just another game, obviously, it's not just another game. It’s our senior year and the last game.” But we went to “just leave it all out there. We didn’t really feel pressure,” said Pickett.

In turn, Oakley set history for eight-man football becoming the first Idaho team to three-peat.

Pickett is unclear on his future goals but remains optimistic.