Livestock Hall of Fame to honor inductees

TWIN FALLS — The Southern Idaho Livestock Hall of Fame will honor its newest inductees on April 12 at the Turf Club during the organization’s 61st annual banquet.
The 2020 inductions were delayed two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Inductees include cattle producers Guy and Sherry Colyer of Bruneau, sheep producers Don and Patricia Pickett of Oakley, and former Idaho State Brand Inspector Larry Hayhurst of Nampa. Dairyman John Reitsma of Jerome will be inducted posthumously.
The banquet will open with social time at 6:30 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m.
Tickets for the prime rib dinner are $30 and can be reserved by calling Eric Bennett at 208-320-5769.
For more information, visit facebook.com/SouthernIdahoLivestock.