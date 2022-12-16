Live Nativity takes guests back to the time of Christ

TIMES-NEWS
The cold weather didn't appear to hamper the hundreds of guests waiting in line Thursday night to witness the ninth annual Live Nativity of Twin Falls.
Lit by little more than candlelight, Roman legionaries rode their horses and spoke of taxes while merchants pitched guests their wares in the marketplace.
Live chickens, goats, horses and sheep kept the crowds lively while dozens of actors dressed for the occasion that runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Saturday at 1267 Madrona Ave. N. in Twin Falls.
9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls
Actors dressed as merchants and peasants bring a marketplace to life during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022.
Actor Brooke Woods talks to guests during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022.
Dressed as a Roman soldier, Andy Lyda greets guests during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022.
Roman soldier Joe Solosbal talks to guests during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022.
From right, Natalie Stringam and her daughter Ruby Stringam, 10, talk during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022.
A Roman soldier rides horseback during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022.
Jessica Anderson waits for the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls to get underway Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022.
Actors dressed as merchants and peasants bring a marketplace to life during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022.
