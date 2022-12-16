 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Live Nativity takes guests back to the time of Christ

The cold weather didn't appear to hamper the hundreds of guests waiting in line Thursday night to witness the ninth annual Live Nativity of Twin Falls. 

Actors dressed as merchants and peasants bring a marketplace to life during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022.

Lit by little more than candlelight, Roman legionaries rode their horses and spoke of taxes while merchants pitched guests their wares in the marketplace. 

Live chickens, goats, horses and sheep kept the crowds lively while dozens of actors dressed for the occasion that runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Saturday at 1267 Madrona Ave. N. in Twin Falls. 

PHOTOS: Hundreds show up for annual live Nativity

9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls
9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls
9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls
9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls
9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls
