Live Nativity takes guests back to the time of Christ

The cold weather didn't appear to hamper the hundreds of guests waiting in line Thursday night to witness the ninth annual Live Nativity of Twin Falls.

Lit by little more than candlelight, Roman legionaries rode their horses and spoke of taxes while merchants pitched guests their wares in the marketplace.

Live chickens, goats, horses and sheep kept the crowds lively while dozens of actors dressed for the occasion that runs from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. through Saturday at 1267 Madrona Ave. N. in Twin Falls.

PHOTOS: Hundreds show up for annual live Nativity Close 1 of 9 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls Actors dressed as merchants and peasants bring a marketplace to life during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022. 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls Actor Brooke Woods talks to guests during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022. 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls Dressed as a Roman soldier, Andy Lyda greets guests during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022. 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls Roman soldier Joe Solosbal talks to guests during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022. 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls From right, Natalie Stringam and her daughter Ruby Stringam, 10, talk during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022. 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls A Roman soldier rides horseback during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022. 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls Jessica Anderson waits for the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls to get underway Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022. 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls Actors dressed as merchants and peasants bring a marketplace to life during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022. Living Nativity of Twin Falls Actors dressed as merchants and peasants bring a marketplace to life during the 9th annual Living Nativity of Twin Falls on Thursday night, Dec. 15, 2022. +9 +9 +9 +9 +9 +9 +9 +9 +9 +9