Little sets 4-stage plan to reopen Idaho businesses over 2 months by end of June

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Thursday laid out a four-stage plan to reopen Idaho businesses from the coronavirus lockdown and return the state to a semblance of normalcy by the end of June.
Almost all retail stores and houses of worship would open in the first stage, May 1-15. Restaurants and hair salons would open in the second stage, May 16-29. Gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed in the third, May 30-June 12. Bars would reopen in the fourth, June 13-26.
Little said the dates attached to the timetable are tentative and subject to continued adherence to social-distancing, mask-wearing and handwashing practices that authorities have urged since COVID-19’s spread led him to declare an emergency, and later to order people to stay at home, last month.
This story will be updated.
