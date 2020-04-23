Little sets 4-stage plan to reopen Idaho businesses over 2 months by end of June
Little sets 4-stage plan to reopen Idaho businesses over 2 months by end of June

Downtown sits relatively empty as businesses fight to stay open Tuesday on Main Avenue in Twin Falls. March 24, Gov. Brad Little ordered all "non-essential" businesses to close their physical locations.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

BOISE — Gov. Brad Little on Thursday laid out a four-stage plan to reopen Idaho businesses from the coronavirus lockdown and return the state to a semblance of normalcy by the end of June.

Almost all retail stores and houses of worship would open in the first stage, May 1-15. Restaurants and hair salons would open in the second stage, May 16-29. Gatherings of up to 50 people would be allowed in the third, May 30-June 12. Bars would reopen in the fourth, June 13-26.

Little said the dates attached to the timetable are tentative and subject to continued adherence to social-distancing, mask-wearing and handwashing practices that authorities have urged since COVID-19’s spread led him to declare an emergency, and later to order people to stay at home, last month.

