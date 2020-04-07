Little says stay-home order about to pay dividends

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

BOISE — An optimistic Gov. Brad Little said Tuesday that Idaho may soon start to see the benefits of the statewide stay-home order.

Taking questions from Idahoans during a one-hour telephone town hall meeting Tuesday afternoon, Little said Idahoans have generally responded positively to the escalated social restrictions he announced last month as part of an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

“We are nearing a point in time where we will be able to see the dividends of our stay-home order to where the rate of increases, we anticipate, will go down given the incredible behavior of the people of Idaho and their willingness to do what is right in a global pandemic and stop the spread,” Little said. “The better we do that now, the sooner we can get back to a sense of normalcy going forward.”

It has now been nearly two weeks since Little issued the stay-home order back on March 25. It is set to run until 11:59 p.m. April 15 unless it is rescinded or extended.

Despite his optimism about seeing dividends from the stay-home order, Little said it’s important not to let up and allow a spike in cases to occur.

“I will predict with pretty good confidence something is going to continue on,” Little said.