Little holds Idaho in Stage 4 as coronavirus cases continue to climb

BOISE — Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of its reopening plan for at least another two weeks because too many people got sick.

The state missed too many of its criteria to advance, Gov. Brad Little announced at a press conference Thursday.

“We want our students back in school at the end of the summer. We want our economy to rebound as quickly as possible,” Little said. “Our personal actions are the single most important thing we can do to make this happen.”

Little’s phased reopening plan, called Idaho Rebounds, began in April. Each new stage lifts additional restrictions on businesses and gatherings, and officials use several data-driven criteria to determine whether it's safe to advance.

This is the second time the state failed to move beyond Stage 4.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 8,969 confirmed and probable cases as of Wednesday evening. That’s up about 160% since Idaho entered Stage 4 on June 13, and up 84% since Little last checked in two weeks ago.

The 14-day rolling average jumped from 85.9 cases per day during the first attempt at Stage 4 to 299.7 during the second attempt.