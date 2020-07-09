You are the owner of this article.
Little holds Idaho in Stage 4 as coronavirus cases continue to climb
breaking

Idaho appeals judge's education funding initiative rulings

FILE - In this Thursday, June 25, 2020 file photo, Gov. Brad Little extended Stage 4 of Idaho's COVID-19 reopening plan, citing that metrics had not been met to move forward, during a news conference at the Statehouse, in Boise, Idaho. Little says two federal court rulings involving the state's ballot initiative process are "judicial activism" and has appealed to the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. State officials late Tuesday, June 30 appealed an order from earlier in the day forcing the state to allow online signatures that could put an education funding initiative on the November ballot. (Darin Oswald/Idaho Statesman via AP, File)

 Darin Oswald

BOISE — Idaho will remain in Stage 4 of its reopening plan for at least another two weeks because too many people got sick.

The state missed too many of its criteria to advance, Gov. Brad Little announced at a press conference Thursday.

“We want our students back in school at the end of the summer. We want our economy to rebound as quickly as possible,” Little said. “Our personal actions are the single most important thing we can do to make this happen.”

Little’s phased reopening plan, called Idaho Rebounds, began in April. Each new stage lifts additional restrictions on businesses and gatherings, and officials use several data-driven criteria to determine whether it's safe to advance.

This is the second time the state failed to move beyond Stage 4.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare reports 8,969 confirmed and probable cases as of Wednesday evening. That’s up about 160% since Idaho entered Stage 4 on June 13, and up 84% since Little last checked in two weeks ago.

The 14-day rolling average jumped from 85.9 cases per day during the first attempt at Stage 4 to 299.7 during the second attempt.

The state tested more people in the last two weeks, but the percentage of tests that came back positive doubled. About 5% of tests were positive during the first attempt at Stage 4, and nearly 11% were positive this time around.

Little continued to encourage personal responsibility — wearing masks, washing hands and staying home when sick — as Idaho’s main response to the virus. When asked if that plan failed in response to the virus in light of rising case numbers, Little said, “no.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

