JEROME — Listen to Times-News reporter Megan Taros at 11:35 a.m. today on La Perrona 99.1 FM.
Tune in to Benjamin Reed’s talk and news show, “En Vivo y en Directo con el Chupacabras,” on the Spanish-language radio station to hear their conversation, which will be in Spanish.
Taros covers Latino issues in the Magic Valley and local governments in Jerome, Lincoln and Gooding counties. Taros is the Times-News Report for America Corps member who we’ll be hosting for at least the next year. She graduated in May from Columbia University with a master’s of science in Journalism.
You have free articles remaining.
You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.