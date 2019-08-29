{{featured_button_text}}

JEROME — Listen to Times-News reporter Megan Taros at 11:35 a.m. today on La Perrona 99.1 FM.

Tune in to Benjamin Reed’s talk and news show, “En Vivo y en Directo con el Chupacabras,” on the Spanish-language radio station to hear their conversation, which will be in Spanish.

Taros covers Latino issues in the Magic Valley and local governments in Jerome, Lincoln and Gooding counties. Taros is the Times-News Report for America Corps member who we’ll be hosting for at least the next year. She graduated  in May from Columbia University with a master’s of science in Journalism.

You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

