Lion kills horse near Hailey

HAILEY — A mountain lion killed a horse this weekend.
The mare was in a pasture in the Red Elephant Gulch region of Croy Canyon, west of Hailey. An autopsy on the body showed how the lion took down the much larger animal.
“They bite the back of the neck and just crush the spine,” Idaho Fish and Game Regional Communications Manager Terry Thompson said. “They do the same thing as they would with a deer or an elk.”
Mountain lions don’t attack horses very often, but the killing isn’t completely surprising.
“Lions are opportunistic,” Thompson said.
Traps have been set to catch the mountain lion.
This is just the most recent conflict between mountain lions and domesticated animals in the Wood River Valley. Lions have killed several pets in Blaine County this year.
There has always been a mountain lion population in the Blaine County mountains. But mountain lion incidents have been on the rise lately.
Thompson noted that the Fish and Game office is aware of 97 lion sightings and incidents in the Magic Valley region this year. About 90 of those have been in Blaine County’s Wood River Valley.
“That number is eye-opening to a certain extent,” Thompson said. “We appear to have maybe more lions than what you would typically have on the landscape.”
Lion sightings used to be rare. It’s a mystery as to why noticeable lion activity is up so much. Thompson called it “the million-dollar question.” In addition to the sheer increase in sightings, people have been seeing more lions during the day. The animals usually move around more at night, so that’s unusual behavior.
Fish and Game is hoping to begin studying lion activity in the Wood River Valley.
“The list of questions we want to (answer) is very long,” Thompson said. “How many lions do we have? Are they year-round residents? What is keeping them there? Is it the resident deer and elk population?”
There will be some challenges though. Thompson noted that many potential techniques to study the mountain lion population are expensive and time consuming. For instance, if Fish and Game wanted to study the lion population density, it would have to track individual cats. That can be done, but the technology isn’t cheap.
Because of the costs, the department wants to think through the study carefully before launching it.
How to be safe around lions
If you see a mountain lion, don’t run away. Fleeing will trigger the lion’s predatory instincts and it’ll likely chase you. Never turn your back on a lion either. If you get caught face-to-face, try to look big and make noise — but don’t scream.
In the event a lion is staring you down, slowly back away while maintaining eye contact. Fight back if the cat attacks you.
Carrying bear spray, a noisemaking device such as an air horn and a bright flashlight during nighttime walks are good ideas in mountain lion country, Thompson said.
“When you live in mountain lion country you have to always remain vigilant and be aware and just know how to react safely,” he said. “We’ve been very lucky we haven’t had any attacks on people.”
