'Lion and tigers and bears, oh my!" JuMP Co. performs "The Wizard of Oz" with a full cast of children

When was the last time you saw a live version of “The Wizard of Oz”? If the answer is “never,” then you are in for a treat.

JuMP Co. is performing the classic musical this week at the Roper Auditorium.

It’s especially exciting to have a full cast of flying monkeys and lollipop-licking munchkins after some of the theater troupe’s performances during the pandemic were canceled due to COVID-19, Director Lori Henson said.

Twice a year for three decades, the nonprofit organization has promoted “theatrical education by involving youth in the performing arts and granting charitable scholarships to members seeking higher education,” the group says on its website at jumpcompany.weebly.com.

This year, the show features 88 students from second to twelfth grade.

When young Dorothy — played by Jocelyn Tanner — and her little dog Toto — played by a terrier mix named Lucy — are scooped up by a tornado and dropped in Munchkin Land, they follow the yellow brick road to Oz, where Dorothy hopes to find the all-powerful Wizard — played by Brady Shill — who Dorothy believes will return them to their home in Kansas.

Along the way, Dorothy befriends a scarecrow, played by Parker Straubhaar; a tin man, played by Andrew Nielson; and a cowardly lion, played by Zach Zaugg. Dorothy’s attempts to reach the merry old land of Oz are thwarted by the Wicked Witch of the West — played by Emily Gooding — but helped by Glinda the Good Witch — played by Natalie Gooding.

You probably know the rest of the plot, which has charmed children and adults alike for generations.

