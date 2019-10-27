SHOSHONE — Lincoln County voters will decide whether to take on a $5.8 million debt to renovate the county’s historic courthouse and to construct an addition.
The proposed levy would cost property owners $94.41 per $100,000 of taxable assessed value, per year.
The proposed principal amount would be repaired over the 20-year life of the bond.
Lincoln County has no current indebtedness.
