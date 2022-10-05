 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County Sheriff apprehends adult male who tried to meet a child for sex

Lincoln County Sheriff's Office
LINCOLN COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE VIA FACEBOOK

SHOSHONE — The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office apprehended an adult male on Tuesday who attempted to entice a child for sex by cellphone.

According to a statement from Sheriff Rene King, the office became aware a week ago of an inappropriate text conversation between an adult male and a juvenile female. 

The cellphone was turned over to law enforcement for further investigation, the statement said. A deputy took on the role of the minor and continued to engage in conversation with the suspect, who ultimately requested to meet the minor for sex.

Once a plan to meet was established, King went undercover to follow the suspect from his residence to the victim’s location.

The suspect drove more than 2 hours and nearly 200 miles to meet the minor for sex before he was apprehended by a team of undercover deputies and detectives.

The adult male was taken into custody for violating Idaho Code 18-1509a, Enticing a Child with a Telecommunication Device.

The Sheriff's Office urges parents to guard their children.

"This could have ended drastically different," the statement said. "Talk to your children about these things because if you don’t, somebody else will."

