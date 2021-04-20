Lincoln County losing its only bank as Wells Fargo to close Shoshone branch

SHOSHONE — Lincoln County residents will soon have to travel outside of the county for all in-person banking needs.
The only bank in the county, a Wells Fargo branch at the corner of South Birch and South Rail streets in Shoshone, is closing its doors on June 2.
In an email to the Times-News, Wells Fargo spokesperson Julie Fogerson said the company came to this decision after reviewing a variety of factors.
“This is not an easy decision or one that we take lightly,” Fogerson said in the email. “We continually evaluate our branch network, and make adjustments based on customer use, market factors, economic trends and competitor actions. This process leads to both expansion and consolidations.”
Fogerson also noted that an increasing number of customers are banking online rather than using in-person services. Fogerson did not have details on how the number of customers or in-person transactions have changed at the Shoshone branch.
Fogerson also told the Times-News that Wells Fargo plans to sell the building it currently occupies.
With this closing, the nearest banks to Shoshone are either in Gooding, which is a little more than 15 miles away, or Jerome, which is about 20 miles away. The drive is farther for residents living in other parts of the county, such as in Dietrich or Richfield.
Shoshone Mayor Dan Pierson said the city is home to many elderly residents who may not bank electronically and may not want to, or be able to, drive out of the city to visit a bank in person.
“I understand (Wells Fargo) need(s) to make money, that’s what they’re in business for … but it’s really painful for this community,” Pierson said.
In addition to affecting residents already living in Shoshone, it could also be a hurdle for people considering moving to the city who want the convenience of a bank in town, said Connie Stopher, the executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development.
Stopher said while there is room for growth in Shoshone — which was once booming rail-road town — nothing about the city’s economic situation has changed to the point where it would no longer be able to support a bank.
Payson Reese, who manages 2nd Time Around Antique Mall and is the Shoshone Chamber of Commerce president, said there has not been much growth in new businesses in the city in recent years, but the ones already there are doing just fine.
The closure of this bank will present local businesses with some challenges, Reese, who also serves on the City Council, said. For example, the owners of retailers and restaurants in town will have to shut their doors for at least an hour to drive out of the city to get change or make deposits, rather than walking down the street to Wells Fargo.
“In my personal opinion, the corporate banks, they make their decisions somewhere else and they don’t look at places like Shoshone and realize how devastating taking a bank out of town can be,” Reese said.
This closure in Shoshone is part of a larger national trend of banks closing. According to a report from the National Community Reinvestment Coalition, more than 13,000 bank branches have closed in the U.S. between 2008 and 2020.
Other bank closures have taken place in the Magic Valley in recent years, Stopher said, but this is the only situation she can recall of a city losing its sole bank.
Despite this setback, Pierson is confident the city of Shoshone can still support a bank. He said the City Council has heard from multiple financial institutions that might be interested in opening a branch in Shoshone. During a recent meeting, the council voted to switch its accounts from Wells Fargo to Ireland Bank in Twin Falls.
Like Pierson, Lincoln County Commissioner Roy Hubert believes the city of Shoshone and the rest of the county can still support a bank.
Starting in the 1960s, Hubert worked at the bank in Shoshone for 25 years before retiring. Hubert worked at the bank when it was a branch of the First Security, prior to Wells Fargo purchasing the Utah-based company in 2000.