Lincoln County losing its only bank as Wells Fargo to close Shoshone branch

Shoshone Mayor Dan Pierson said the city is home to many elderly residents who may not bank electronically and may not want to, or be able to, drive out of the city to visit a bank in person.

“I understand (Wells Fargo) need(s) to make money, that’s what they’re in business for … but it’s really painful for this community,” Pierson said.

In addition to affecting residents already living in Shoshone, it could also be a hurdle for people considering moving to the city who want the convenience of a bank in town, said Connie Stopher, the executive director of Southern Idaho Economic Development.

Stopher said while there is room for growth in Shoshone — which was once booming rail-road town — nothing about the city’s economic situation has changed to the point where it would no longer be able to support a bank.

Payson Reese, who manages 2nd Time Around Antique Mall and is the Shoshone Chamber of Commerce president, said there has not been much growth in new businesses in the city in recent years, but the ones already there are doing just fine.