SHOSHONE — South Central Public Health District has confirmed the first reported human case of West Nile virus this season, discovered late Tuesday in Lincoln County.
The patient is a 39-year-old man who wasn’t hospitalized.
Typical West Nile virus symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and rash.
People older than 50 or who have medical conditions are at a higher risk for serious illness, such as involving the central nervous system.
“We focus on prevention because there is no specific treatment for the virus,” health district epidemiologist Christi Dawson-Skuza said in a statement. “Health care providers can only try to ease symptoms because there is no vaccine or antiviral treatments available.”
The district reminds community members to take these prevention steps:
• Use insect repellents with an EPA-registered active ingredient like DEET, especially at dawn and dusk when mosquitoes are most active.
• Wear loose-fitting clothes with long sleeves and pants.
• Install screens on windows and doors.
• Check for and drain standing water around your home every three to six days, including clogged rain gutters, pools and bird baths.
In July, the Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District issued a joint press release with health district announcing mosquitoes carrying West Nile Virus were found in Gooding County and that they’re likely in surrounding areas.
For more information, visit phd5.idaho.gov or cdc.gov/westnile.
