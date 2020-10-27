Lincoln County has first 2 COVID-19 deaths, including man in his 30s

BOISE — Eight more Idahoans were added to the state’s COVID-19-related death toll on Tuesday, including two men in their 30s — one from Lincoln County and one from Bonneville County.

The Lincoln County man was that county's first COVID-19-related death.

Latah, Bannock, Kootenai and Jerome counties also had deaths. In addition to the men in their 30s, Lincoln County recorded the death of a man in his 50s and Bonneville saw the death of a woman in her 70s.

Idaho’s total is now 589 deaths.

The state added 672 confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday and 189 new probables. Of the 672, Ada, Canyon, Twin Falls and Bonneville counties combined for 300 of the new cases.

Ada County reported 94 confirmed cases, bringing the countywide total to 14,665, according to Central District Health. Canyon County reported 71 new confirmed cases, bringing its total to 9,229, according to Southwest District Health.

Health and Welfare reported Tuesday having 7,384 “probable” cases of the virus (189 new) and estimated that 28,553 people have recovered from it.

With Tuesday’s additions, Idaho has now seen 53,718 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic reached Idaho.