Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo kicks off

With summer on its way out, Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo has kicked off the season of fairs last week.

The fair, which started on July 23, will run until July 31 in Shoshone and the rodeo will start at 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday.

The fair will have plenty to offer for the whole family with some of the biggest events such as the ATV/motorcycle rodeo on Wednesday, a parade on Thursday, and a truck and tractor pull on Saturday.

Along with its main events, the fair will have an FFA show, laser tag, and community involvement with photography, art and produce.

Admission for the fair is $20 for adults, $10 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and under.

Admission for the rodeo is $8 for adults, $7 for seniors, $5 for children ages 6-12 and free for children ages 5 and under.