SHOSHONE — Making a living with a rubber chicken is a tough life, even for Poky the Outlaw Rodeo Clown.
Just ask Rob Johnston, aka Poky, who has fought big ol’ bulls in one fashion or another for 35 years, and broken nearly every bone in his body doing it.
“Evel Knievel’s got nothing on me,” Johnston said.
A native of Spokane, Wash., Johnston started out 35 years ago riding bulls. He’s been “fighting” bulls as a rodeo clown for the past 25 years. His job is an important one for the safety of the bull riders.
“But I get the biggest kick out of entertaining the kids,” he said Thursday.
Idaho Cowboys Association members Johnston, rodeo announcer Gary Rogers and music director Kevin Ruth are in Shoshone for the Lincoln County Fair and Rodeo. The three frequently travel together, entertaining crowds and keeping cowboys’ spirits high. The rodeo concludes Friday.
Ruth’s job as the sound man is a big part of keeping adrenaline flowing, from playing the national anthem during the grand entry to matching sound effects with Poky’s antics.
“Kevin sets the mood for the whole rodeo, from the beginning to the end,” said Rogers, a special education teacher from Layton, Utah.
These small rodeos allow Poky’s homegrown humor to shine. Johnston gets to know townsfolk by riding his bicycle around, stopping at yard sales and chatting with people to find hot local topics to bring up in his rodeo act. He’s already met Sheriff Rene Rodriguez.
“The first thing I do is meet law enforcement,” Johnston said.
“That’s so they’ll go easy on him,” Rogers quipped.
