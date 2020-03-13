Lincoln County Commission reverses its decision to ban video recording in meetings

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Wednesday’s special meeting was streamed live on Facebook from the County Commission’s modular office at the courthouse in Shoshone. After opening the meeting after an executive session “to address pending litigation,” Ellis made a motion to rescind his earlier motion banning video recordings.

“And that’s it,” he said.

Wood called for a second to the motion, to which Hubert responded.

After seconding Ellis’ motion, Hubert said he had hoped to bring the issue up at the next regular meeting.

“But I’m glad that it’s here today,” he said. “I hope we can get this behind us.”

Afterward, Hubert made a motion to allow video recording and streaming at all regular meetings, with the exception of executive sessions. He also moved that the county purchase “a new video camera with better video and better sound, so it can be streamed on our county Facebook page.”

The county clerk’s office will be streaming the video each week, Wood said.

“I think it’s a great service to the public,” she said. “I truly wish we had videos all along. I think they are a great idea.”

