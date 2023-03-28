The snowpack in southern Idaho continues to grow, said David Hoekema, a meteorologist with the Idaho Department of Water Resources.
The area is seeing record-setting snowpack conditions in certain areas including the Raft River Basin.
Overall, snowpack in Idaho basins is averaging 131% of normal for this time of year, Hoekema said in a Tuesday Snotel update. Cold wet conditions are forecast for southern Idaho for the next 10 days.
"Water Supply forecasts are continuing to climb, with the likelihood of drought recovery on the Snake River rising significantly," Hoekema said.