FILER — On Monday night, the Twin Falls fairgrounds were brimming with life.
The bright neon lights showed lines for rides that stretched as far as the eye could see. The food vendors were bustling to make sure that everyone got one more chance to try their favorite guilty pleasure meal. Young children were passed out in strollers after a long day of soaking up every second of the fair that they could.
Less than 24 hours later on Tuesday afternoon, everything was in the process of being torn down. The place that was teeming with life is now being put into hibernation for another year. The many rides and booths went down as fast as they went up.
The Twin Falls County Fair ended Monday. Attendance at the fair was good, impaired only by the heat of late August and early September, fair manager John Pitz said.
“Weather controls a lot of the fair,” Pitz said. “You end up with new challenges every year.”
Inside the home arts/kitchen and pantry building, piles of prize-winning food were waiting to be picked up. Every person who submitted food to a contest is asked to pick up the ribbon and food submitted, said Marie Webb, superintendent of the fair’s kitchen pantry department.
“I’m glad that people came out and supported it,” Webb said. “I’ve grown up with it. It’s always been something I’ve done.”
The food vendors were cleaning up after themselves; the vendors have 10 days to set up for the fair and about 5 days to take everything down, said Harold Waters, owner of Cast Iron Crew.
The business is kept in the family, with Waters, his wife and 10 children working it — and that includes the clean-up process. The entire family was wiping down propane tanks and Dutch ovens for the next time they have to prepare food.
“During the fair days we help out,” said Tarry Perry, an employee of Cast Iron Crew. “It’s a full family operation.”
Throughout the fairgrounds, there were bits of trash lying around. All things considered, Waters is impressed that there wasn’t more of a mess.
“People clean up after themselves,” Waters said. “People are proud of their county.”
The Mighty Thomas Carnival started being torn down at 9 p.m. on Monday, carnival office manager Vince Conley said. The process of building the gargantuan rides and trick-filled games usually takes about a day, he said. The carnival was preparing to trek to Salt Lake City for their next fair.
“It’s impressive every time I see them tear it down,” Conley said.
The final numbers for the fair will be announced in the upcoming days, but on Tuesday the only concern was the post-fair clean up, Pitz said. But organizers don’t get much of a rest: by October, planning for the 2020 Twin Falls County Fair will commence.
