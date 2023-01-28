Lights out! CSI Boxing Smoker a smashing success.

TWIN FALLS — The 45th annual Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker on Saturday night at the Eldon Evans Expo Center was, yet again, a smashing success.

With 15 bouts, there were plenty of right hooks and left jabs, along with flashy dance numbers from the College of Southern Idaho Rodeo Team's Rocketts and an electric arena buzzing with thousands of spectators.

CSI cowboy Wes Shaw made especially quick work of his opponent with a 12-second technical knockout. In the lone cowgirl matchup, Charlie Swan of the Golden Eagles' rodeo club beat CSI student Alexa Holder.

For video from Saturday night's event, go online to www.magicvalley.com.

The Boxing Smoker is a major fundraiser for the CSI Rodeo Team, which hosts its annual intercollegiate event March 10-11 at the expo center.

