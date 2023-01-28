Lights out! CSI Boxing Smoker a smashing success.

TIMES-NEWS
TWIN FALLS — The 45th annual Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker on Saturday night at the Eldon Evans Expo Center was, yet again, a smashing success.
With 15 bouts, there were plenty of right hooks and left jabs, along with flashy dance numbers from the College of Southern Idaho Rodeo Team's Rocketts and an electric arena buzzing with thousands of spectators.
CSI cowboy Wes Shaw made especially quick work of his opponent with a 12-second technical knockout. In the lone cowgirl matchup, Charlie Swan of the Golden Eagles' rodeo club beat CSI student Alexa Holder.
The Boxing Smoker is a major fundraiser for the CSI Rodeo Team, which hosts its annual intercollegiate event March 10-11 at the expo center.
PHOTOS: The 45th Annual Cowboy and Cowgirl Boxing Smoker
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Sage Allen, left, fights Zeb Ramsden, from Hamet, during the 45th annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Ramsden won the bout.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
The CSI Rodeo Rocketts perform between bouts at the 45th annual CSI Boxing Smoker in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Jaspur Brower, right, fights to victory against David Arizmendi, from Twin Falls, on Saturday night at the 45th annual CSI Boxing Smoker.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
The National Anthem is sung during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
A CSI Rodeo Rockett kisses a baby before the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker gets underway Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Wes Shaw stands over Angel Moffin after having the fight stopped after 12 seconds during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Wes Shaw, left, fights Angel Moffin during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Shaw won the bout in 12 seconds.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Jaspur Brower, left, fights David Arizmendi, from Twin Falls, during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Brower won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
A CSI ring girl makes the rounds during the 45th annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night at the Eldon Evans Expo Center.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Cameron Beazer, left, fights Carlos Contreras during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Contreras won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Cameron Beazer, left, fights Carlos Contreras during the 45th annual CSI Boxing Smoker in Twin Falls on Saturday night. Contreras won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Zeb Ramsden, right, fights CSI's Sage Allen during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Ramsden won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Zeb Ramsden, right, fights CSI's Sage Allen during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Ramsden won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Balfre Arizmendi, left, celebrates his win during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Coy Montgomery, right, fights Balfre Arizmendi during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Arizmendi won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Chance Bennett does a backflip after defeating CSI's Tyson Hirschi during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Chance Bennett, right, fights CSI's Tyson Hirschi during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Bennett won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Erik Bettencourt, right, reacts to winning his fight against Dominic Asay during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Erik Bettencourt, facing, fights Dominic Asay during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI Rodeo Rocketts perform during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
A boxer is laid out during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Spectators watch the fights during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Boxers take a moment between rounds during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Logan Strom celebrates with his corner after defeating Porter Ellis during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Logan Strom, left, fights Porter Ellis during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Strom won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Logan Strom, back, puts Porter Ellis into the ropes during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Strom won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Logan Strom, right, fights Porter Ellis during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Strom won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Logan Strom looks down on Porter Ellis during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Strom won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Logan Strom, facing, fights Porter Ellis during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Strom won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Logan Strom, facing, fights Porter Ellis during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Strom won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Braedyn White, facing, fights Caesar Canelo during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. White won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Caesar Canelo, right, fights CSI's Braedyn White during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. White won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
The crowd gets loud during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
A CSI Rodeo Rockett gives away swag during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Sergio Prada hits James David, facing, during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Prada won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Sergio Prada, left, hits James David during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Prada won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Charlie Swan defeats Alexa Holder during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Charlie Swan, right, fights Alexa Holder during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Swan won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
A ring guy makes the rounds during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Charlie Swan, right, fights Alexa Holder during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Swan won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Reid Otto, right, throws a punch at Jack Wheeler during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
CSI's Reid Otto, right, fights Jack Wheeler during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Otto was later determined to have won the bout.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Edgar Cisneros, right, fights Silverio Lara during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Cisneros won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI's Boxing Smoker a hot ticket
Edgar Cisneros, facing, fights Silverio Lara during the 45th Annual CSI Boxing Smoker on Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2023, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls. Cisneros won the fight.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
