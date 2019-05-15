TWIN FALLS — A combination of lasers, music and narration will transform Shoshone Falls beginning Wednesday night, as the second annual Lights & Lasers begins a four-night run.
Southern Idaho Tourism is hosting the event, themed around the history of Magic Valley. VIP tickets have been sold out for weeks. Friday and Saturday shows are also sold out, with Thursday's show about 95% sold, according to Cassidee Christensen, Southern Idaho Tourism spokeswoman. General admission tickets are still available for the Wednesday and Thursday shows.
Proceeds will fund promotion and development of Magic Valley, including repairing Broken Bridge for pedestrian and bike access. This would connect Auger Falls Park to the Yingst Grade, connecting miles of trails.
Tickets can be purchased at visitsouthidaho.com. Christensen said some tickets for Wednesday's show may be available at the park entrance.
General admission tickets cost $12 each for ages 13 and older, and $6 for children ages 6-12. Children age 5 and younger can come for free. Showings begin at 10 p.m. but the event starts at 7 p.m. with food and activities available.
Spectators will be seated on bleachers along the Snake River Canyon rim, said Melissa Barry, Southern Idaho Tourism's executive director. People may also bring blankets, folding chairs, strollers and flashlights.
The show, presented by YLS Entertainment, will project lasers along the falls and canyon walls, telling the history of the Magic Valley and the Snake River Canyon, drawn from information compiled by Southern Idaho Tourism.
"The show is about how amazing and beautiful the area is," Christensen said. "It's about celebrating our culture and history."
Parking for this year's shows will be different than in 2018. Main parking will be available at the River Christian Fellowship Church at 4002 N. 3300 E. Overflow parking will also be available at Pillar Falls Elementary School at 3105 Stadium Blvd.
No parking will be allowed in the park. Handicapped-accessible buses will run throughout the night to accommodate those with physical handicaps, and other shuttle buses will be designated to transport spectators to certain parking lots.
Those wishing to walk or bike into the park for Lights & Lasers will require a wristband in order to remain in the park after dark. It is also recommended to bring flashlights or have headlights on bicycles when leaving the park.
Activities will vary each evening; children will be able to have their faces painted, enjoy a bounce mat or take a hayride. Tom’s Mini Train will provide free train rides, Shadpoke the clown will make balloon animals and Putters Mini Golf will have a putting Plinko game.
Ketchum Burrito, Anchor Bistro and Robin’s Roost will be among the food vendors offering corn dogs, kettle corn, mini-donuts, snow cones, homemade ice cream and more. A variety of local vendors will be offering information on their services.
Buses will run from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. from the parking lots to the canyon. Activities will begin at 7 p.m. Buses will take spectators back to the parking lots after the show ends.
Spectators are advised to arrive by 9 p.m. and the 20- to 25-minute show begins at 10. More information is available at visitsouthidaho.com.
