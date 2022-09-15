Lights and Lasers show postponed until 2023

TWIN FALLS — The 2022 Lights and Lasers show, billed as an event with vibrant lights, lasers, and animations, has been postponed until next year.

This year’s event, which was going on its 5th year, was to take place Sept. 22-24 at the Legacy Fields in Filer.

“We hope to put on a bigger and better event next year,” Visit Southern Idaho Board Chairman Dan Olmstead wrote on behalf of the board. The decision, made Monday by the board of directors, was “due to unforeseen circumstances, lack of immediate interest, and the state of the economy."

Melissa Barry, executive director, agreed that several factors led to the decision to instead have the show in 2023.

People who bought tickets will be refunded.

"Ticket sales were not as good as we anticipated," Barry said.

Lights and Lasers had previously been held in the Snake River Canyon, but the venue was planned for Legacy Fields this year to allow more people to attend.

Barry announced to the board this spring that she would be leaving Visit Southern Idaho, and the board of directors is seeking a replacement.

“The transition internally has been a little slower than hoped,” Barry said, adding that without a new executive director to lead the effort, the laser and lights show didn't come together as quickly as expected.

She said it was best to postpone and get everything “buttoned up” for next year.