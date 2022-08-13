Lights and Lasers show gets new venue

FILER — A popular show mixing vibrant lights, lasers and choreographed animations is getting a new location when it returns to Magic Valley next month.

Lights and Lasers 2022 Remix, set for Sept. 22 through Sept. 24, will move to the Idaho Central Legacy Fields between Twin Falls and Filer.

The show, attended by thousands, was previously held at several venues in the Snake River Canyon.

“Keeping Lights and Lasers in the canyon was not feasible if we want the festival to continue to grow,” said Melissa Barry, Southern Idaho Tourism executive director.

In previous years, Lights and Lasers has focused on a historical theme with a timeline and themed music. This year's event, however, will feature DJ Eric Rhodes, a TikTok celebrity from Idaho with more than 1.1 million followers who will mix music choreographed to the lights and bring "a vibrant, live-performance feel," Barry said.

Tickets for Lights and Lasers 2022 Remix can be purchased at visitsouthidaho.com. VIP tickets for the premier viewing area cost $75 each and include a meet-and-greet with DJ Eric Rhodes in the greenroom, gift, and VIP lanyard. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and kids ages 12 and younger are free.

The Idaho Central Legacy Fields are located at 21236 U.S. Highway 30, just east of the U.S. Highway 93 interchange near Filer. The show is in its fifth year.