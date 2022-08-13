 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lights and Lasers show gets new venue

  • 0

FILER — A popular show mixing vibrant lights, lasers and choreographed animations is getting a new location when it returns to Magic Valley next month.

Lights and Lasers 2022 Remix, set for Sept. 22 through Sept. 24, will move to the Idaho Central Legacy Fields between Twin Falls and Filer.

The show, attended by thousands, was previously held at several venues in the Snake River Canyon.

“Keeping Lights and Lasers in the canyon was not feasible if we want the festival to continue to grow,” said Melissa Barry, Southern Idaho Tourism executive director.

3-day laser show brings thousands to Shoshone Falls

In previous years, Lights and Lasers has focused on a historical theme with a timeline and themed music. This year's event, however, will feature DJ Eric Rhodes, a TikTok celebrity from Idaho with more than 1.1 million followers who will mix music choreographed to the lights and bring "a vibrant, live-performance feel," Barry said.

People are also reading…

Tickets for Lights and Lasers 2022 Remix can be purchased at visitsouthidaho.com. VIP tickets for the premier viewing area cost $75 each and include a meet-and-greet with DJ Eric Rhodes in the greenroom, gift, and VIP lanyard. General admission tickets are $25 for adults and kids ages 12 and younger are free.

The Idaho Central Legacy Fields are located at 21236 U.S. Highway 30, just east of the U.S. Highway 93 interchange near Filer. The show is in its fifth year.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Death notices

Jadyn A. McFarling, 14, of Twin Falls died Aug. 10, 2022, at her home. Arrangements are under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary & Crematory,…

Watch Now: Related Video

Summer hailstorm creates winter wonderland in Wyoming

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News