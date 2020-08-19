Lightning starts fires overnight in south-central Idaho

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLISS — The Bureau of Land Management Twin Falls Fire is assessing several new starts Wednesday morning sparked by lightning overnight.

The largest fire, the Baseline Fire, is near the Bliss Dam on the north side of the Snake River Canyon. The fire is about 1,200 acres and running. The Bliss Rural Fire District, three Twin Falls District engines and one dozer are on the scene. Additional engines and aircraft have been ordered.

The Saddle Fire, seven miles north of Jackpot, Nevada, is 600 acres. The fire is active, burning in grass and brush. The Salmon Tract Rural Fire District, four Twin Falls District engines and one dozer are on the scene. Aircraft have been ordered.

The Bear Paw Fire is 10 miles southwest of the Murphy Hot Spring air strip near Bear Paw Mountain, near the Diamond A area. It is 100 acres. The most active parts of the fire are out, according to the BLM. The BLM estimates the fire will be contained by noon today and controlled at 2 p.m.

A Red Flag warning is in effect for much of southern Idaho. Humidity is at or below 15% and there are wind gusts of at least 25 mph in the mountains, or 30 mph in the Snake Plain.

There is a heat advisory in much of the northern Magic Valley and Mini-Cassia. Temperatures will be around 95 to 99 degrees during the day and not drop below 65 at night.

