TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls District BLM firefighters are responding to multiple lightning-caused fires in the area. The Clover Fire is the largest fire burning in the district. Firefighters are facing high temperatures and low relative humidity. Developing thunderstorms and high winds are also of concern, a BLM statement said. Difficult terrain and weather conditions are slowing progress as resources create containment lines and mop up hot spots, the statement said. Information will be updated as it becomes available.
Clover Fire
● Location: about 30 miles southwest of Buhl, near Horse Butte
● Size: estimated 1,500 acres
● Containment: Estimated noon Saturday
● Control: Estimated 6 p.m. Sunday
● Resources: Six Twin Falls District BLM Fire Management engines, one water tender
● Fuel type: grass, brush
● Fire behavior: creeping, smoldering
● Structures threatened: none
● Cause: lightning
Pipeline Fire
● Location: About 10 miles northwest of Delco, near the I-84/I-86 interchange
● Size: estimated 135 acres
● Contained: 7:30 p.m. Friday
● Control: Estimated 2 p.m. Saturday
● Resources: Cassia Rural Fire Department, two engines, one water tender, one dozer
● Fuel type: grass, brush
● Structures threatened: none
● Cause: lightning
Eden Fire
● Location: About three miles north of Eden, near Cinder Butte
● Size: estimated 5 acres
● Containment: estimated 10 p.m. Friday
● Control: estimated 6 p.m. Saturday
● Resources: First Segregation Rural Fire Department, one engine
● Fuel type: grass, brush
● Structures threatened: none
● Cause: lightning
Higgins Fire
● Location: near the old Three Creek Store
● Size: estimated ¼ acres
● Containment: estimated 4 p.m. Saturday
● Control: estimated 8 p.m. Saturday
● Resources: Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association, one engine
● Fuel type: willow, brush
● Fire behavior: none
● Structures threatened: none
● Cause: lightning
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.