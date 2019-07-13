{{featured_button_text}}
BLM firefighters train for upcoming season

Range Technician Nate Stover leads the line to a search and rescue training drill June 11 during the Bureau of Land Management fire training at Devils Corral in Jerome.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

TWIN FALLS — Twin Falls District BLM firefighters are responding to multiple lightning-caused fires in the area. The Clover Fire is the largest fire burning in the district. Firefighters are facing high temperatures and low relative humidity. Developing thunderstorms and high winds are also of concern, a BLM statement said. Difficult terrain and weather conditions are slowing progress as resources create containment lines and mop up hot spots, the statement said. Information will be updated as it becomes available.

Clover Fire

● Location: about 30 miles southwest of Buhl, near Horse Butte

● Size: estimated 1,500 acres

● Containment: Estimated noon Saturday

● Control: Estimated 6 p.m. Sunday

● Resources: Six Twin Falls District BLM Fire Management engines, one water tender

● Fuel type: grass, brush

● Fire behavior: creeping, smoldering

● Structures threatened: none

● Cause: lightning

Pipeline Fire

● Location: About 10 miles northwest of Delco, near the I-84/I-86 interchange

● Size: estimated 135 acres

● Contained: 7:30 p.m. Friday

● Control: Estimated 2 p.m. Saturday

● Resources: Cassia Rural Fire Department, two engines, one water tender, one dozer

● Fuel type: grass, brush

● Structures threatened: none

● Cause: lightning

Eden Fire

● Location: About three miles north of Eden, near Cinder Butte

● Size: estimated 5 acres

● Containment: estimated 10 p.m. Friday

● Control: estimated 6 p.m. Saturday

● Resources: First Segregation Rural Fire Department, one engine

● Fuel type: grass, brush

● Structures threatened: none

● Cause: lightning

Higgins Fire

● Location: near the old Three Creek Store

● Size: estimated ¼ acres

● Containment: estimated 4 p.m. Saturday

● Control: estimated 8 p.m. Saturday

● Resources: Three Creek Rangeland Fire Protection Association, one engine

● Fuel type: willow, brush

● Fire behavior: none

● Structures threatened: none

● Cause: lightning

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments