{{featured_button_text}}

For some people, Christmas lights are a way to upstage neighbors in a pursuit of cul-de-sac acclaim. For others, it’s about spreading holiday cheer.

Mike Nielsen falls into the latter group.

Nielsen’s house, at 585 Parkwood Drive in Twin Falls, has more than 10,000 lights. The entire display takes two weeks to set up and features 120 lighted candy canes, six reindeer (with four more in the backyard) and a variety of lights, including strobes and lasers.

Nielsen found his passion for seasonal displays at a young age. He remembers going out every year on the day after Thanksgiving to help his father put up Christmas lights.

“He always taught me to make sure the Christmas lights are straight and there’s no tangles in them,” Nielsen said.

Of course, his father never mentioned anything about the number of lights the house could handle, and would regularly blow the breakers with his excess power use.

Last year, Nielsen’s father passed away. Now his display is a way for Nielsen to keep his father’s traditions alive.

“I do it in his honor because he’s not here anymore,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen said he’s been doing large light displays since he moved into his house 13 years ago. He typically spends about $100 every winter on new lights.

“Every year I update because of new technology,” he said.

For Nielsen, the financial investment is well worth the joy his lights bring. He believes that Christmas displays can help bring hope to those in need — a literal light in the darkness.

“Lights bring the brightness of the Christmas season,” he said. “They brighten up (people’s) spirits for the holiday.”

Nielsen’s display is constantly evolving. He’s currently looking at syncing his display to music like the “Candy Cane House,” at 498 Polk Street, but that hasn’t happened yet. For the time being, Nielsen is content with keeping his home lit and available for all to see.

“I just want everybody to come out and enjoy the lights,” he said. “They’re for everybody.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments