Where to see Christmas lights

Mike Nelson's house is at 585 Parkwood Drive in Twin Falls.

Orton Botanical Garden, at 867 Filer Ave. W., decorate cacti and desert yuccas in splendid lights for the season. Admission is free. The display is open from 6 to 10 p.m. all week until New Years'.

The Candy Cane House, at 498 Polk Street, tune to 96.1 FM to watch the lights match the music.

Royland, next to the Rock Creek General Store, 3048 North 3800 East in Hansen

Other homes in Twin Falls to see

925 Wirsching Ave. W.

629 O’Leary Way

546 Pierce St.

483 Bracken St. N.

590 Gimlet Drive

925 Wirsching Ave. W.

480 Buchanan St.

4035 N. 3320 East

2157 Alta Vista Drive

2149 Alta Vista Drive

2092 Sherry Drive

2053 Sherry Drive

2021 Sherry Drive

1991 Sherry Drive

926 Sunrise Boulevard

2046 Hillcrest Drive

244 Larkspur Drive

133 Larkspur Drive

109 Larkspur Drive

153 Pierce Street

206 Buchanon Street

189 Lincoln Street

128 10th Ave. E.

201 Gooding Street N.

288 8th Ave. E.

456 6th Ave. E.