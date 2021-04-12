‘Light at the end of the tunnel’: After year apart, vaccinated Idahoans are reuniting

Through the warmer months, she introduced Margaret to family when they could meet outdoors with masks on, but avoided gatherings in the winter. After Doty-Jones’ parents received their COVID-19 vaccines, they felt it was safe to finally meet Margaret without masks.

“Her eyes were wide, like, ‘Whoa, what is happening,’ ” Doty-Jones said of the baby’s first time seeing her grandparents’ unmasked faces. “It was really special for my mom.”

She said having vaccinated friends and family able to spend time with Margaret is a normalcy the family never got to experience when the baby was born.

“That’s been the hardest part of the pandemic is people not knowing her in the same way as they would if they came over for a couple hours and hung out,” Doty-Jones said. “Now people can get to know her and her quirks and personality.”

Karen Veljkovic, of Eagle, said being vaccinated meant she was able to return to the volunteer work that made up a huge part of her life pre-pandemic. She was an NICU cuddler at St. Luke’s, offering love and support to babies in need of critical care. She’s still not back in the NICU yet as the hospital is keeping COVID-19 precautions in place, but she’s overjoyed to once again lend a hand — this time helping in the health system’s effort to dispense vaccines.