Although colder weather has made it seem like summer is a long way off, the city of Buhl is looking to hire a lot of lifeguards for the city pool.

A post on the city of Buhl's Facebook page on Tuesday said a lack of applications and employees for lifeguards has put the upcoming summer season at the pool in jeopardy.

"As of today April 11th, there is a good possibility the City of Buhl Swimming Pool will not open for the 2023 summer season," the post said.

Teresa Robbins, the city's public works clerk, said the pool is something citizens count on on each year as the weather turns hot.

"We definitely want it to open. It would be a shame if it didn't," Robbins said. "It's really something that our city's always had. It's really something that people look forward to."

Robbins said 12 positions need to be filled if the pool is going to be open seven days a week.

Last year, low staffing resulted in Buhl Pool reducing operations to five days a week, but they did teach four classes of swim lessons as normal.

New hires would need to be on board by May 4 to be able to complete training to become certified lifeguards, Robbins said.

"Most lifeguards are normally still in high school," Robbins said.

She's been going in to Buhl High School to make presentations, and has received a number of applications, so there is hope.

"It's not for sure we're not going to open," Robbins said. "We just gotta get people that are good strong swimmers that can pas a lifeguard training and get certified."

Anyone interested in learning more about the lifeguard positions should call Buhl City Hall at 208-543-5650, or go online to the city of Buhl's website.