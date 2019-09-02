FILER — He tells his customers how to win, but they don’t always listen.
“I see these guys who try and shoot these guns kind of like Rambo style,” James Carter said. “I’ve never seen a guy shoot the star out Rambo style.”
A carnie veteran of nine years, Carter ran the shoot-out-the-star joint at the Twin Falls County Fair last week. It’s a game where players shoot air-powered BBs and have to blast away all traces of a red, golf-ball-sized star from a paper target.
Each cartridge is supposed to have 100 BBs, but Carter crams in an extra two.
“Gives them half a chance to win,” he said.
Carter has a short, grizzled beard and sky-blue eyes. He’s from Georgia — no relation to Jimmy Carter. If a swear slips out of his mouth he apologizes immediately.
He said he was nudged into becoming a carnie.
“Old man got me into it,” he said. “Not my dad, another old guy.”
When Carter first joined the carnival, the work was a blast. Now he says the routine has grown boring, although he still likes traveling. This will probably be his final year in the business.
He enjoys running the gun joint though. His booth, roughly 15 feet long and stocked with a few well-worn guns and stuffed toys, has been his for the past seven years. He takes great pride in running it well, keeping his guns shooting straight.
“I know just about everything there is about them guns,” Carter said. “So if one of them breaks down, I know exactly what’s wrong with it.”
Rude drunks slamming his guns frustrates Carter because he then has to repair them quickly — an out-of-order gun means lost business. Those players don’t tend to do very well. The ones who shoot out the star are the ones who listen to his advice: When you pull the trigger, go one BB at a time; go slowly and methodically.
Despite his seven years on the joint, Carter is humble about his knowledge.
“There’s a few things I don’t know about it yet,” he said.
The need for speed
Jaycen Cain has been a carnie for most of his life. The Montana native got into the business 24 years ago when he was 17. Like many carnies, he wanted an opportunity to travel, to see the entire country every year.
For the past eight years, he’s been running The Speed, which stands 135 feet tall and whips riders through the air at 60 mph. It’s a thrill ride, one of the most extreme experiences available at the Twin Falls County Fair this year.
There are some perks to working on The Speed.
You have free articles remaining.
“You get guys that come on, all big and tough — think they’re big and tough anyways — and they get in and cry like a little girl,” Cain said. “That’s always fun.”
Cain said he loves the mechanical work he gets to do as a carnie, repairing his ride and fixing the trucks that carry the rides around the country nine months out of the year.
The tight-knit carnie community also makes the work worthwhile, he said. Carnies look after each other.
“You never go hungry, you never go thirsty,” Cain said. “You never go without cigarettes.”
But there are factions within carnies, he explained. There are jointers, the people who run the games, such as Carter. There are poppers, people who work the food stands. Then there are ride jocks. Ride jocks like Cain aren’t always friends with jointers.
“There’s a little animosity,” he said. “Not all of them, just the old schoolers.”
The tension exists because jointers work on commission, based on how many people step up to play their game. It’s not impossible for a good jointer to bring home more than $100,000 a year, but there’s more stress associated with the job. Cain said the animosity arises because ride jocks have steady paychecks.
Cain also made clear that carnie stereotypes aren’t always true.
“Just because you see us sitting, running a ride, doesn’t mean we don’t work hard,” he said.
Broadway-bound
Some carnies get into the work because they want to travel, or love making people smile.
Others join the carnival to get away. Celeste Applegate of Nashville, Tennessee, has only been a carnie for three months. While she was at a funeral for a close friend, she noticed a carnival had stopped in the city.
“I was like, ‘Well there’s a quick way out of town,’” Applegate said.
Applegate is incredibly energetic. She talks non-stop into a microphone while she tries to entice carnival-goers to play her joint, Wacky Water Race, a water gun shooting game.
Three months into the carnie life, Applegate said her favorite part of the job is seeing the idiosyncrasies of each town. Twin Falls County families are unusually cute, she said, especially the ones with little kids wearing Wranglers.
The carnival isn’t in Applegate’s blood, and she doesn’t intend on sticking with Wacky Water Race forever.
“This is practice,” she said into her microphone. “I’m going to be on Broadway someday … Look for me under the lights.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.