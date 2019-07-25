Livestock depredation as wolf population increased

Delisting goal: 10 breeding pairs each in Idaho, Montana and Wyoming.

Final EIS predicted that wolves would kill about 10 cattle and 57 sheep per year when the population goal of 10 breeding pairs was reached in Idaho.

1999 — 140 wolves in Idaho, 12 packs, 65 pups minimum. Wolves killed 19 cattle and 64 sheep.

2003 — 375 wolves in Idaho, 38 wolf packs. Same Wolves killed 19 cattle, 173 sheep and six dogs.

2006 — 673 wolves in Idaho, 76 wolf packs. Wolves killed 40 cattle, 237 sheep and four dogs.

2009 — 835 wolves in Idaho, including 94 wolf packs. Wolves killed 98 cattle, 442 sheep, and 15 dogs.

2009 — IDFG holds its first wolf hunting season. More than 29,000 wolf tags were sold, 135 wolves harvested.

2011 — 850 animals, 101 packs in Idaho and 24 packs on the state border with Montana, Wyoming and Washington. Same year, wolves killed 90 cattle, 147 sheep, seven dogs, four horses and two domestic bison.

*Wolf numbers and livestock depredation information compiled by the Nez Perce Tribe and Idaho Fish and Game in annual wolf-monitoring reports.

**Livestock depredation numbers show wolf kills that were confirmed or probable kills. They do not include livestock losses that were not confirmed.