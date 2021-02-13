For high school athletes looking to continue on in their sport, where they go to college is largely dependent on who offers to sign them.

The same goes for professional sports. You play for the team that drafts you.

So for two athletes from separate high schools, hoping to sign with two basketball coaches from the same college, the odds are extremely low.

But that is exactly what Stevie Smith and Karmelah Dean did.

They met through basketball

The first time Smith saw Dean was at his high school basketball game.

Smith — then a freshman attending Rainier Beach High School in Seattle — knew of Dean through mutual friends but had never spoken to her.

“She was in the crowd and she was watching my game. I was like, ‘Wow,’” he said. “I was taken aback.”

Dean, a freshman at Roosevelt High School, was attending the game to support her school’s team. She wasn’t as “taken aback” as Smith was, but between having mutual friends and a common interest in basketball, she had enough reasons to want to talk to him.

So she reached out.

“At the time, he was a scrawny, tiny guy,” she said as she laughed.

But she thought he was cute.

They began to talk and grow closer over time. Unfortunately, their schools were almost an hour apart. For two young teenagers without driver’s licenses, distance can be a difficult challenge to overcome.

It wasn’t until the end of their sophomore year, almost a year and a half after meeting, that Smith finally asked Dean out on a date.

The couple saw the film “John Wick.” Having never dated before, Smith was already nervous about the night. A surprise meeting of Dean’s mother did little to calm those nerves.

“It was kind of terrifying,” he said.

When Dean returned from the date, her mother couldn’t wait to talk to her about it.

“I just remember my mom talking about him that first night and saying how cute he was and how nice he was,” she said. “I think she likes him more than me.”

On the second date, Smith was thrown another curveball — meeting Dean’s father.

They went to the movies again, with the intention of seeing a scary movie, but because the film was rated R the teenagers couldn’t purchase the tickets themselves. Dean’s father bought the tickets for them. Then he asked Smith to reimburse him.

The movie cost more than expected and Smith didn’t have enough cash on him to pay her father back.

“He was like, ‘You owe me money, young man,’” Smith said.

Dean remembers being nervous about the situation because her father can be intimidating at first, especially for someone dating his daughter, but it wasn’t enough to scare Smith away.

Because of their inability to drive, most of their encounters consisted of seeing each other at basketball games or their weekend movie dates.

Once he got his driver’s permit, Smith was eager to start seeing Dean more.

On one occasion, Smith took his mother’s car without telling her just to pick up Dean and take her to McDonald’s. When his mom found out, he wasn’t allowed to drive the car anymore.

“It was worth it,” he said with a grin.

She helped him get here

The couple stayed together all throughout high school, but both being accomplished basketball players, they faced a difficult decision at graduation.

Dean had already signed to play at CSI. Smith was still considering his choices, but his most viable option was a college in Washington.

“I really didn’t want to go there,” he said. “I wanted to go to a better school with better academics and athletics.”

The couple talked about their relationship and agreed they didn’t want to end what they’ve been building together for the past three years. Dean wanted to go to the same school as Smith but was more focused on what would be best for him and his basketball career.

“After I signed, and he told me what school he was going to go to, I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t think they’re very good,’” she said.

That’s when she suggested he take a look at CSI.

With Dean’s help, Smith got in contact with Jeff Reinert, head men’s basketball coach at CSI. He signed with the school late in the summer and started the semester at the same college as his girlfriend.

“I probably wouldn’t have come here without her help,” Smith said.

Dean and Smith both play as guards on their respective teams. They hope to be together at the next college they attend, but understand that might not happen.

“We plan to stay together, but we want what’s best for each other,” Dean said. “We’ve been together long enough to not have to be around each other 24/7.”

Both Smith and Dean want to take basketball as far as it will go, whether that is collegiate or professional play. They support each other and know the strength of their relationship can endure a couple of years apart if it has to.

Still, they hope things will work out in a way that they don’t have to separate.

“If we can be in the same state or the same school, that would be the fairy tale ending,” Smith said.

Twin flames

Dating requires a lot of effort.

For a couple that’s been together for four years, Smith and Dean understand what works and doesn’t work within their relationship.

To Dean, their biggest strength is the multitude of things they have in common.

“That one piece that brings it all together is we’re just like each other,” she said.

They share hobbies, goals and interests. They’re both competitive yet supportive of each other. They talk about their problems, making decisions together for the benefit of their relationship.

And they never miss an opportunity to tease one another.

Dean said Smith’s most annoying trait is his ability to be annoying.

“He does little things to get under your skin all the time,” she said. “At least it shows he cares and wants to have fun.”

On the flip side, Dean gives as good as she gets when it comes to pestering her partner.

Knowing Smith tends to stick with what’s familiar, Dean often pushes him to try new things. Whether it’s shoving food in his face he doesn’t want to try or advocating for a new activity, she’s constantly pushing him out of his comfort zone.

One time, she convinced him to go kayaking even though Smith can’t swim.

“It went terrible,” he said. “She stood up in the kayak and started rocking the boat.”

Despite how much they tease each other, Smith knows Dean is always there for him. She supports him through the good and the bad.

“Even if I don’t want people around me, she always makes me feel comfortable,” he said.

Looking toward the future, Smith knows he’s in it for the long haul. Whether they end up at different schools or not, he’s confident their relationship will continue for years to come.

“I’ll get her a ring when I have enough money to buy one,” he said.

Smith and Dean share a bond many people spend years searching for. They know how to aggravate one another and when not to. They support each other’s dreams.

They are willing to work to build a future together.

But one debate still remains unsettled.

When asked who the better basketball player was, they turned to each other and smiled.

“I am,” they replied in unison.

