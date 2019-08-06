TWIN FALLS — The Twin Falls Public Library has received a grant of $2,835 to preserve more than 3,000 recently donated photographs, slides, negatives and films from the estate of local architect Harald Gerber.
The funds were provided by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission and distributed by the Idaho State Historical Records Advisory Board. Matching funds from the Twin Falls Public Library Foundation will result in $5,670 spent on the project in total.
The items provide a look at the Magic Valley during the mid- to late 20th century, chronicling Gerber’s projects including schools, churches, banks, businesses and civic buildings.
The library will completely catalog and archive the material while digitizing the most significant items to add to the library’s growing digital historical photograph collection which currently has more than 8,000 photographs.
“Accessibility and preservation are our most important goals,” Jennifer Hills, reference librarian and project manager, said in a statement. “When we take steps to preserve our historical records for the long term, we ensure our community’s access to those records for years to come. The library is known for its safeguarding of the Bisbee and Kelker photo collections; we can’t wait to share the Gerber collection with everyone.”
The project is currently underway and will take several months to complete. The library hopes to unveil the Gerber photographs at the end of the year.
