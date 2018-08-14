Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Twin Falls Public Library
Patrons roam around the Twin Falls Public Library during an open house.

 DREW NASH, Times-News File Photo

If you love books, you’re in luck this week.

The Twin Falls Public Library Foundation will be holding a pop-up book sale with bargain prices on used books.

The sale is from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the library, 201 Fourth Ave. E.

Adult hardbacks will be $1, while paperbacks will be 50 cents. Children’s and young adult hardbacks will be 50 cents, while paperbacks will be 25 cents.

The sale will include fiction, non-fiction, coffee table books, cookbooks and more, the foundation said.

