‘Let’s keep it up’: Magic Valley sees positive COVID-19 signs

TWIN FALLS — Magic Valley COVID-19 infection numbers continue to look promising in December.
“Let’s keep it up,” South Central Public Health District Program Manager Josh Jensen said in a press release. “We aren’t out of the woods yet, but this shows that, working together, we can slow the spread of this disease and protect lives.”
The Magic Valley had 542 new COVID-19 cases from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22, about the same amount the eight-county region had the week before. Those numbers represent a dramatic improvement compared to last month. For instance, back in early November, the Magic Valley had a seven-day stretch with more than 1,500 cases.
Statewide, cases fell 15% from Dec. 16 to Dec. 22. That’s the largest weekly decrease Idaho has seen since August.
Still, while the decrease is promising, it’s important to note that 500 cases in a week is still high, the health district said. The number of infections is still much higher than in September, when there were under 200 cases during some weeks.
South-central Idaho hospitals are faring better right now. St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center had 18 COVID-19 patients Tuesday, making up 18% of all hospitalizations. Eighteen admissions is a lot — there were fewer than 10 patients in the hospital for COVID-19 at many points during the summer — but the Twin Falls facility is facing less strain now that it was a few weeks ago when there were more than 40 COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Test positivity numbers are falling in the Magic Valley, too. In early November, 24% of tests here came back positive. Now the positivity rate has fallen to 12% — still significantly higher than the 8% figures from the end of August.
COVID-19 has now killed 1,324 Idahoans and 205 people in the Magic Valley.
The health district noted that emergency rooms always see an uptick in patients during the holidays due to accidents, stress and bad weather. The district encourages people to keep making decisions during the next few weeks that slow the spread of COVID-19 to keep the hospital from experiencing new influxes.
People will have to continue practicing social distancing and wearing masks for a while, the health district said. A shipment of 975 vaccine doses arrived in the Magic Valley last week. The St. Luke’s hospital system got a separate shipment and distributed those doses throughout its facilities.
But while those doses were a great start, the health district noted that the initial round of vaccine was not enough to cover the first tier of priority recipients. People who don’t fall into the priority categories will likely have to wait until spring or summer to get vaccinated.