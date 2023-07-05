TIMES-NEWS
BUHL — Sagebrush Days welcomed Independence Day with fun for the whole family.
Celebrating America’s freedom on a hot summer’s day, people from all over gathered in Buhl to listen to live music while their kids bounced around in giant bubble pods or rode the tractor train.
Rider Cadence Molsee, 3, reacts to taking off on the tractor train during Sagebrush Days on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Buhl.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerzi Nihill, 13, bumps her twin brother, Tristin Nihill, 13, in a giant bubble during Sagebrush Days on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Buhl.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The celebration kicked off Saturday with events including a fishing derby, a softball game between first responders and a trout dinner.
A pancake breakfast started Tuesday’s events, followed by a fun-run and other activities. Vendors sold food and drink while Eastman Park bustled with activity. Folks lined Broadway Avenue for the Sagebrush Days Parade.
Fireworks concluded the festivities.
PHOTOS: Sagebrush Days bring in the Fourth of July
Caleb Smith, 13, adjusts his giant hat during Sagebrush Days on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Buhl.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Wyatt Washington meanders around Sagebrush Days with friends on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Buhl.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Levi Perkins gives rides during Sagebrush Days on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, in Buhl.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Smiling faces and friendly waves were commonplace Tuesday during the Sagebrush Days parade in Buhl.
ERIC GOODELL, TIMES-NEWS
People lined the street Tuesday for the Fourth of July parade in Buhl.
ERIC GOODELL, TIMES-NEWS
Onlookers got into the Fourth of July spirit for Tuesday's parade in Buhl.
ERIC GOODELL, TIMES-NEWS
A girl rides a float Tuesday as part of the Sagebrush Days parade in Buhl.
ERIC GOODELL, TIMES-NEWS
Airplanes flew over the crowds prior to Tuesday's Sagebrush Days parade in Buhl.
ERIC GOODELL, TIMES-NEWS
PHOTOS: Celebrating the American flag
Flag pole dedication for Bob Rynbrand
From right, Kiwanis members Zach Anderson and J.J. McBride raise the flag during the dedication to Bob Rynbrand on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Rising Stars Therapeutic Riding Center in Twin Falls County.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger comes home after 72 years
Folks gather to meet the plane carrying the remains of Pfc. Kenneth L. Bridger at the Twin Falls airport. Bridger went missing Nov. 30, 1950 in North Korea.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker
Talon Clark holds the American flag during the National Anthem on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, during the 43rd annual CSI Boxing Smoker at the College of Southern Idaho Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Playing Taps in honor of those we've lost
Paula Sinclair plays Taps with her French horn during Memorial Day on Monday, along Addison Avenue East in Twin Falls. Sinclair decided to participate in Taps across America, an effort brought together by CBS correspondent Steve Hartman. Her father was a veteran in WWII.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Freedom is the Cure
Gary Horn wears his patriotic shirt as he holds an American flag Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, during the Freedom is the Cure rally at Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls. 'I'm here to support our country, to stand for our rights,' he says.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Remembering 9/11
EmmaLee Acheson, 13, holds a flag from the side of the bridge Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls. This is the fifth year the Magic Valley POW/MIA Awareness Association has organized this event to honor the victims of the Sept. 11, 2001, attack.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Young America's Foundation
Aiden McFarland, 14, kneels by thousands of U.S. flags Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at Xavier Charter School in Twin Falls, Idaho. McFarland raised money for the flags during registration and installed them out front of the school this morning. According to Young America's Foundation website, the iconic displays made up of 2,977 American flags—one for each innocent life taken—bring schools, communities, and individuals together to pay tribute and continue our promise to “never forget”.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Remembering 9/11
Cliff Lockhart, director of the Magic Valley Pow/Mia Awareness Association, holds a flag from the side of the bridge Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, at the I.B. Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls, Idaho. For the past five years, community members have gone to the bridge to pay tribute to those who were killed in the attacks on Sept. 11, 2001. People held American flags from the bridge from 8:46 a.m., the time the first plane struck the north tower of the World Trade Center, to 9:03 a.m., the time the second plane struck the south tower.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Disbanded Monarch Lions Club seeks group to adopt annual flag project
Mervin Mueller, formerly with Monarch Lions Club, stands with the American flag Thursday in front of the Vietnam War Memorial at Twin Falls City Park. The club recently disbanded and Mueller hopes that another group will take over the annual flag project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hiking the Magic Valley, Mogensen Trail
The American flag waves in the breeze along the Mogensen Trail on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Back the Blue event held in Twin Falls
Wayne Goetz reads 'Old Glory' while the American flag is presented during the Back the Blue event Tuesday, May 11, 2021, at Twin Falls City Park.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
A Day of Mourning
On Memorial Day, the most somber of holidays, the nation honored those who lost their lives while defending our freedom.
David McFerrin, Command Sgt. Maj. United States Army (Ret.) and member of American Legion Post 47 of Filer spoke during a Memorial Day service Monday, at the Filer Cemetery.
Veterans all, these men and women honored Monday weren’t the aging survivors of war we know today. Many of these patriots never made it to adulthood -- never married, never had children -- after kissing their mothers goodbye and rushing into battle.
Memorial Day was officially designated a national holiday in 1971 when the U.S. was engaged in the Vietnam War. The annual commemoration, however, is deeply rooted in traditions begun after the Civil War by mourners who placed flowers on the graves of loved ones lost in the nation’s deadliest of battles.
The date of Decoration Day — the forerunner to Memorial Day — was chosen in May when flowers were plentiful and new life abounded.
“Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it,” an unknown author said. “It flies with the last breath of each soldier who died protecting it.”
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Proud Boys
A Proud Boys member holds an American flag while walking in Buhl's Sagebrush Days parade on July 3.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Lincoln County Rodeo
The American flag is presented Thursday, July 29, 2021, at the Lincoln County rodeo in Shoshone.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Stampede full of thrills
Miss Magic Valley Stampede Lydia Rose Miller displays the American flag during the PRCA Magic Valley Stampede on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021, at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Honoring the victims of 9/11
A giant American flag hangs over the parking lot to honor the victims, both civilian and first responders, of the 2001 World Trade Center attacks Saturday during the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial at the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Living Idaho history — Trailing of the Sheep Festival
The American Glory Flag team starts the parade for the 25th Annual Trailing of the Sheep Festival on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Ketchum.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Veterans Day at Twin Falls City Park
Daughters of the American Revolution hand out American flags during a Veterans Day event Thursday, Nov. 11, 2021, at Twin Falls City Park.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Hundreds attend parade in Shoshone
Cowgirls ride their horses while displaying the American flag during the parade Thursday, July 29, 2021, in Shoshone, Idaho. They later participated in the Lincoln County Rodeo.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
State Capitol
Protesters from the 'People's Rights' group hold American flags Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, outside the Capitol building in Boise, Idaho. Governor Brad Little gave his State of the State address later that afternoon virtually.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Showing support for the Freedom Convoy
2nd Amendment Rally
Travis and Leslie Johnson hold an American flag and banner during a 2nd Amendment rally Thursday evening, Feb. 25, 2021, at the Downtown Commons in Twin Falls, Idaho. The rally was in part created to get signatures for a petition to take to the city council. Their hope is to pass a resolution making Twin Falls a 2nd Amendment Sanctuary city.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Minidoka County Fair Junior Rodeo
Minidoka County Fair and Rodeo Queen Sarah Bateman carries the American flag during the national anthem Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, before the start of the junior rodeo at the Minidoka County Fairgrounds in Rupert.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial
A man stands with the American flag during the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11, 2022, on the canyon rim in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
IB Perrine Bridge
A 150-by-78 foot American Flag looks alive as it gracefully glides through the wind during Tuesday evening's sunset, Sept. 13, 2022, near the I.B. Perrine Memorial Bridge in Idaho. Built in 1976, the 46 year-old-bridge may have another 30 years in it before it needs to be replaced.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Bickel Elementary students proudly put on a Veterans Day program
Veteran Eric Bolich presents the American Flag during the Bickel Elementary Veterans Day program Thursday night, Nov. 10, 2022, at O'Leary Middle School in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial
A couple looks on as a large American flag is unfurled during the Magic Valley 9/11 Memorial on Sunday afternoon, Sept. 11, 2022, on the canyon rim in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo
The American flag is displayed while the National Anthem is sang during the 46th annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo on Saturday night, March 11, 2023, at CSI in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals
The American flag is flown Saturday, June 10, 2023, at the Idaho State High School Rodeo Finals in Pocatello.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Flags fly for 9/11 remembrance
A flag for every victim of the terrorist attacks from 9/11 wave in the breeze Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at Crossroads Point south of Jerome.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding
The flag is displayed for the National Anthem during the PRCA Xtreme Bull Riding held Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, 2019, at the Gooding County fairgrounds.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Jerome Freedom Fest
Samantha Becker walks underneath a giant American flag Saturday, June 29, 2019, during the Freedom Fest at Veterans Memorial Park in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS FILE
Western Days
American Glory Flag Team leads the Western Days parade down Blue Lakes Boulevard kicking off the 34th annual event Saturday, June 1, 2019.
KEVIN BRADSHAW FREELANCE TIMES-NEWS
Memorial Day
American flags are displayed at the headstones of veterans during a Memorial Day service May 27, 2019, at Rock Creek Veterans Memorial Cemetery near Hansen.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
43rd Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo
The American flag is displayed during the National Anthem at the 43rd Annual CSI Intercollegiate Rodeo Friday night, March 8, 2019, at the CSI Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Girls Basketball - Declo Vs. Valley
Valley girls look to the American flag during the National Anthem before their game against Declo Thursday night, Jan. 24, 2019, at Valley High School near Hazelton.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Women's March
Sarah Harris, center, waves and American flag as she marches for equality Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, during the Women's March in downtown Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Women's March
Sarah Harris holds up an American Flag as she listens to speakers Saturday, Jan. 19, 2019, during the Women's March in downtown Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Lincoln Days underway, Senator Risch attends
Boy Scouts salute the flag during the Lincoln Days kick-off dinner Friday night, Jan. 11, 2019, in Shoshone.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
20th Century Club still giving in the 21st century
Twentieth Century Club Vice President Sue Remaley holds out the American flag for the Pledge of Allegiance during the club's monthly meeting Jan. 8, 2019, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Lincoln Elementary honors veterans
Eric Bolich, a veteran of foreign wars, carries the American flag during a celebration presented by fifth-graders from Lincoln Elementary School Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
TSA touches on holiday travel
Eagle in front of the American flag Friday, Nov. 9, 2018, at the Magic Valley Regional Airport south of Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Lincoln Elementary honors veterans
Eric Bolich, a veteran of foreign wars, carries the American flag during a celebration presented by fifth-graders from Lincoln Elementary School Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at Roper Auditorium in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Service Bowl
Canyon Ridge players hold American Flags during the National Anthem on Sept. 21, 2018, during the 10th annual Service Bowl at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Service Bowl
Canyon Ridge junior River Osen holds an American Flag after taking the field with his team Sept. 21, 2018, during the 10th annual Service Bowl at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
10th annual Service Bowl
Twin Falls students hold up posters to create an American Flag on Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, during the 10th annual Service Bowl at Canyon Ridge High School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Richfield School District
An American flag hangs in the boiler room Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, at Richfield Schools.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Football - Sugar-Salem Vs. Declo
A Declo cheerleader holds the American flag during the National Anthem Friday night, Aug. 24, 2018, at Declo High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
YMCA camp
Mckenzie Anderson, 8, holds the flag during the Pledge of Allegiance on Friday, July 20, 2018, during the Summer Day Camp at the YMCA in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Twin Falls Vs. Century Boys Basketball flag
The American flag is displayed at a Twin Falls Vs. Century boys basketball game.
Fireworks, a neighborhood tradition
Hayden English, 8, holds up the American Flag as her neighborhood celebrates Independence Day Wednesday evening, July 4, 2018, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Law Enforcement Memorial Service
Deputy Brook Prudent, of the Twin Falls Sheriff's Department, escorts the American Flag as the Law Enforcement Color Guard presents the colors Saturday, May 19, 2018, during the Magic Valley Law Enforcement Memorial Service at the Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
The Morningside parity
Flags wave outside of Morningside Elementary School May 10, 2018, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
CSI Rodeo, 2018
A CSI cowgirl holds the American flag during the CSI rodeo Friday night, March 9, 2018, at the Eldon Evans Expo Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Presidents Day recognized
State of the State address, 2018
The American flag hangs in the rotunda in 2018 at the Capitol in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Veterans at Lincoln
Jerome Honor Guard members Gib Velasquez, center, and Ken Brott, left, show Jamie Garcia's 3rd grade class how to fold the flag with the help of Lloyd Young, center left, on Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls. Members of the Jerome Honor Guard visited the school to teach students about the history and etiquette of the American flag.
PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS
Football - 4A State Championship
Minico's Colter May carries the American flag as the Spartans take the field against Skyline during the 4A State Championship game Friday night, Nov. 17, 2017, at the Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Shoshone Veterans Day
Americans flags are on display outside the Shoshone School District gymnasium Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017.
Julie Wootton-Greener
Shoshone Veterans Day
Shoshone students wave their American flags during a Veterans Day assembly Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017, at the Shoshone school gymnasium.
Julie Wootton-Greener
Veterans at Lincoln
Cheryl Peterson, dressed at Betsy Ross, explains to students how she made the first American flag Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Veterans at Lincoln
Jerome Honor Guard member Ken Brott holds a folded American flag Monday, at Lincoln Elementary School in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Football - Buhl Vs. Kimberly
Kimberly takes the field with American flags flying during introductions against Buhl Friday night at Kimberly High School. Check out B1 for the story on our Game of the Week between Buhl and Kimberly. The Bulldogs needed the Sawtooth Central Idaho Conference win to keep their playoff hopes alive, while Buhl looked for a statement win in its rebuilding effort.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Football - Gooding Vs. Kimberly
Kimberly cheerleaders present the flag Friday night, Sept. 29, 2017, in Kimberly.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
9/11 Remembrance Service
Members of the Twin Falls Fire Department, Twin Falls Police Department and the Kimberly and Hansen Police Department salute the flag Monday, during a 9/11 remembrance service at the Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
DACA protest
Aliyah Vargas, 2, plays with an American flag during a rally in favor of DACA on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
DACA protest
Brayan Orona, 9, holds an American flag as he attends a protest in support of DACA on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, at the Twin Falls County Courthouse in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Burley vs. Minico football
Minico senior Tim Miller waves the American flag as he runs onto the field Friday, Sept. 8, 2017, at Burley High School in Burley.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Celebrate the American Farmer parade
Lion Scout Brandon Helmer holds onto his American flag sign as floats pass through during the 'Celebrate the American Farmer' parade Tuesday, July 4, 2017, in downtown Buhl.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Freedom Fest
A large American Flag hangs from a fire truck ladder Saturday during the Freedom Fest Fourth of July celebration at North Park in Jerome.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Refugee Day
The American Flag hangs next to the Burma Flag on Friday, June 16, 2017, during the eighth annual Magic Valley Refugee day at the College of Southern Idaho soccer field in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Flag Day
The American flag waves in the wind Tuesday on 2nd Avenue South in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS PHOTO ILLUSTRATION
Flag Day
Flag Day
Flag Day
Flag Day
Flag Day
Western Days Parade
A rider holds an American flag Saturday, June 3, 2017, during the Twin Falls Western Days parade in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Western Days Parade
Riders carry the American flag at the start of the parade Saturday, June 3, 2017, during the Twin Falls Western Days parade in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Western Days Parade
Hannah Ward, 2, waves her American flag as she waits for floats to throw candy Saturday, June 3, 2017, during the Twin Falls Western Days parade in Twin Falls.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Successful Pull
Firemen Daniel Tompkins, left, and Patrick Sharpe fold a giant American flag after flying it May 19 for the National Anthem during the Pinetops 300 Tractor Pull in Pinetops, N.C. This is the 41st year Pinetops has hosted the event that raises money for the fire department.
ROBERT WILLETT, THE NEWS & OBSERVER VIA AP
CSI Refugee Center Eagle Scout Project
Boy Scouts present the American flag Tuesday, May 9, 2017, out front of the CSI Refugee Center in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Candelight vigil held to honor the 300 people killed in Baghdad
Thealfaqar Saedi holds an American flag while wearing an Iragi flag over his shoulders during a candlelight vigil Thursday, July 7, 2016, at the Twin Falls City Park in Twin Falls Idaho. The vigil was held to honor the victims of the Baghdad bombing that occurred on July 3.
PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS
Boise State Vs. Washington State football
A large American flag is unfurled before the game against Washington State Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Pillar Falls Elementary School open house
The American flag waves in the breeze outside during an open house for the new Pillar Falls Elementary School Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2016, in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Veterans Day assembly in Shoshone
Boy Scouts prepare to present the American flag during the Veterans Day assembly Thursday, Nov. 10, 2016, at Shoshone School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Extreme Mustang Makeover
Joshua Mani works with his mustang, Liberty while carrying the American flag Thursday, July 9, 2015, near Jerome, Idaho. They recently carried the nations flag in a parade in Oregon.
(2nd Place Feature)
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Sagebrush Days Parade
A Jeep rolls by with American Flags attached during the Sagebrush Days Parade Monday, July 4, 2016, in Buhl.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Magic Valley Dairy Days
Emily Bear, 11, laughs as the American flag files into her at the Magic Valley Dairy Days Car Show Saturday, June 12, 2014, in Wendell.
DREW NASH PHOTOS, Times-News
Minidoka Dam Spillway
American flags on the Minidoka Dam Spillway reflect on the water before the spillway's grand opening on Wednesday, May 27, 2015, in Rupert.
STEPHEN REISS, TIMES-NEWS
Staff Sgt. Dan Brown Funeral
Jordan Brown leans into her daughter after gathering up three American Flags, one for her and one for each of her twin daughters at Army Staff Sgt. Dan Brown's funeral Saturday, April 6, 2012 in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH • TIMES-NEWS file photo
Funeral for WWII Veteran
The American flag is folded during WWII Veteran Marian George ‘Gale’ Wood’s funeral Feb. 12, 2015, at the Elmwood Cemetery in Gooding.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE
Twin Falls Vs. Century Boys Basketball
Twin Falls' Landon Jones goes up against Century's Leo Behrend for the tip-off during the Twin Falls Holiday Basketball Tournament Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2014, at Twin Falls High School.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
