TWIN FALLS — A Magic Valley lender has been ordered to stop doing business due to what the Idaho Department of Finance has called illegal lending practices.

The Twin Falls Fifth Judicial District Court issued the judgment Tuesday against Velasquez Enterprises Inc., doing business as Speedy Loans and Cash Now & Auto Sales, 430 Blue Lakes Blvd. N., Suite D, in Twin Falls, to comply with the Department of Finance’s Default Order to Cease and Desist.

The Department of Finance alleges the business had been participating in unlicensed payday, title, and short-term installment lending since May 31, 2021, in violation of the Idaho Credit Code.

Erin Van Engelen, consumer finance bureau chief, said the department has not been able to contact owner Antonio Velasquez, and is reaching out to people who received loans from the business since May 31, 2021, to give them advice on how to deal with their individual loans.

She said the department doesn't know the number of loans issued by the business in the time frame, and that criminal charges have not been filed against Velasquez.

If you received a loan from Speedy Loans or Cash Now & Auto Sales between May 31, 2021, and present day, you may contact Supervising Examiner Tom Nate at 208-332-8086 for further information.

Information online shows that Velasquez Enterprises was founded in 1999, and claims annual revenue of more than $1 million per year. The Speedy Loans website was not operational Tuesday afternoon.