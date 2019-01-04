Try 1 month for 99¢

TWIN FALLS — The University of Idaho Extension Program has openings for six students in a Lego Robotics Camp for ages six through 10. The camp consists of 12 weekly sessions and costs $90.

Students will learn how to design, build and program a Lego robot while applying science, technology, engineering and math to real-world problem-solving skills. 

For orientation, attend the open house at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.

For more information, call Skip at 208-293-7108.

