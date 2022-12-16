Legislators tour the Twin Falls School District

TWIN FALLS — For its annual legislative tour, the Twin Falls School District loaded lawmakers, school board trustees and community members onto a yellow school bus for a field trip. They got a first-hand look at what’s going on inside classrooms at several area schools.

The school district has been hosting legislative tours for around a decade, both to give lawmakers a look at the issues in the district, and to allow the school district to hear from lawmakers about their priorities.

At Rock Creek Elementary where all-day kindergarten has 95% participation, the tour sat in on reading lessons and learned about mental health and wellness training for third-graders.

At Canyon Ridge High School where the Career and Technical Education programs continue to evolve, they sat in on an engineering class, then visited with the extended resource room to learn about support services and paraprofessionals who assist with adaptive education.

At Robert Stuart Middle School, they sat in with students learning life skills like time management, making to-do lists, and organization. They also had a conversation about school security and keeping students safe.

Superintendent Brady Dickinson said the legislative tour is an annual tradition that helps legislators and educators get on the same page.

“Really, we’re about building partnerships,” Dickinson said. “We recognize there are a lot of issues and topics in public education, and I think it’s important that we partner with our local legislators to be able to work together on making decisions that will be best for our kids.”

Rep. Greg Lanting from Twin Falls is on the House Education Committee. Lanting said he is prepared to work to make sure the $330 million allocated by the legislature during September’s special session went to do the most good for schools in the state.

“I’m definitely going to be working hard for education. That’s my goal,” Lanting said. “I want to keep every Idaho kid that wants to stay in Idaho they’ll have a job so they can stay in Idaho.”

Lanting, an educator for 33 years, said before the tour he had an idea about all of the programs here at canyon ridge, but being there in person was eye-opening.

“Everybody we talked to today — I thanked them for their service,” Lanting said. “They truly are helping us get through to be a better society.”

Rep. Chenele Dixon of rural Twin Falls said one thing that stood out to her during the tour was the level of student engagement across all grade levels. Several times teachers would tell students to turn to their partner and discuss something, and when they came back and talked about it as a group, everyone had something to say.

“A couple of us were talking about that engagement, and how there’s so much more student participation,” Dixon said. “People had things to say, and it was almost everyone in the class.”

With the legislative session starting in a little over three weeks, a whirlwind of education-related bills will surely be introduced, and in past years, a number of contentious bills have grabbed headline year after year. But inside the schools, Dixon sees evidence of the hard work of staff and students alike and feels encouraged.

“I love seeing what they’re doing,” Dixon said, “how their minds are working, and watching the teachers interact with them in all these different classrooms. It’s so exciting to see all the good things going on.”

PHOTOS: Inside Magic Valley schools, 2022-23 Lawmakers, others listen in at Rock Creek Elementary Lawmakers, others listen in at Rock Creek Elementary Lawmakers, others listen in at Rock Creek Elementary Lawmakers, others listen in at Rock Creek Elementary Lawmakers, others listen in at Rock Creek Elementary Lawmakers, others listen in at Rock Creek Elementary Lawmakers, others listen in at Rock Creek Elementary Lawmakers, others listen in at Rock Creek Elementary Lawmakers, others listen in at Rock Creek Elementary Lawmakers, others listen in at Rock Creek Elementary Building playground accessibility Building playground accessibility Building playground accessibility Building playground accessibility Building playground accessibility Building playground accessibility Building playground accessibility Building playground accessibility Building playground accessibility Building playground accessibility Building playground accessibility Learning to grow healthy foods Learning to grow healthy foods Learning to grow healthy foods Learning to grow healthy foods Learning to grow healthy foods Learning to grow healthy foods Learning to grow healthy foods School enrollment numbers in Twin Falls School enrollment numbers in Twin Falls School enrollment numbers in Twin Falls School enrollment numbers in Twin Falls School enrollment numbers in Twin Falls School enrollment numbers in Twin Falls School enrollment numbers in Twin Falls School enrollment numbers in Twin Falls Back to school Back to school Back to school Going back to school Going back to school School enrollment numbers in Twin Falls School enrollment numbers in Twin Falls School enrollment numbers in Twin Falls Lawmakers tour schools in Twin Falls